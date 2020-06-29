All apartments in Orlando
1335 LESCOT LANE
1335 LESCOT LANE

1335 Lescot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1335 Lescot Lane, Orlando, FL 32811
Carver Shores

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
NW ORLANDO - SUPER CUTE 3BR/1BA - MALIBU GROVES - Super cute 3BR/1BA remodeled home. New stainless appliances, flooring, freshly painted, inside laundry room, and screened porch. This will not last long!

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (813) 437-4507 or email mc1-00651@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5499069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 LESCOT LANE have any available units?
1335 LESCOT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 LESCOT LANE have?
Some of 1335 LESCOT LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 LESCOT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1335 LESCOT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 LESCOT LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 LESCOT LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1335 LESCOT LANE offer parking?
No, 1335 LESCOT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1335 LESCOT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 LESCOT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 LESCOT LANE have a pool?
No, 1335 LESCOT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1335 LESCOT LANE have accessible units?
No, 1335 LESCOT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 LESCOT LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 LESCOT LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

