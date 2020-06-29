1335 LESCOT LANE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

NW ORLANDO - SUPER CUTE 3BR/1BA - MALIBU GROVES - Super cute 3BR/1BA remodeled home. New stainless appliances, flooring, freshly painted, inside laundry room, and screened porch. This will not last long!



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (813) 437-4507 or email mc1-00651@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE5499069)