13303 BOVET AVENUE

*BALCONY*POND VIEW * END UNIT *GOURMET KITCHEN* - READY TODAY! 3 Story 3 BEDROOM 3.5 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE 2160 SF Luxury Townhome in highly sought-after Laureate Park in Lake Nona. Loaded with upgrades; offers an abundance of natural light, and an open-concept floor plan. Upon entering, you are greeted by an open foyer, full bath, and bedroom on the first floor. The main level features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cooktop, wall oven/microwave, stylish range hood/fan, 36/42in staggered shaker cabinets, granite countertops, and oversized island. The extra windows for the end unit make the entire place bright and welcoming. Full view of the lake. The third floor features the owners suite, with 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, and a frameless shower; and a guest room with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. The laundry room (with washer and dryer) is located on same level as bedrooms for convenience. Light gray wood look tile throughout all living areas. Laureate Park offers maintenance-free living and modern design. The community is walking distance to the Laureate Park Village Center, which includes the aquatic center, fitness center, and Lakehouse Event Venue. 1-minute walk to Canvas Restaurant and Market. A-RATED SCHOOLS! Basic Cable and internet are included in the rent.