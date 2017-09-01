All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
13303 BOVET AVENUE
13303 BOVET AVENUE

13303 Bovet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13303 Bovet Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
*BALCONY*POND VIEW * END UNIT *GOURMET KITCHEN* - READY TODAY! 3 Story 3 BEDROOM 3.5 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE 2160 SF Luxury Townhome in highly sought-after Laureate Park in Lake Nona. Loaded with upgrades; offers an abundance of natural light, and an open-concept floor plan. Upon entering, you are greeted by an open foyer, full bath, and bedroom on the first floor. The main level features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cooktop, wall oven/microwave, stylish range hood/fan, 36/42in staggered shaker cabinets, granite countertops, and oversized island. The extra windows for the end unit make the entire place bright and welcoming. Full view of the lake. The third floor features the owners suite, with 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, and a frameless shower; and a guest room with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. The laundry room (with washer and dryer) is located on same level as bedrooms for convenience. Light gray wood look tile throughout all living areas. Laureate Park offers maintenance-free living and modern design. The community is walking distance to the Laureate Park Village Center, which includes the aquatic center, fitness center, and Lakehouse Event Venue. 1-minute walk to Canvas Restaurant and Market. A-RATED SCHOOLS! Basic Cable and internet are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13303 BOVET AVENUE have any available units?
13303 BOVET AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13303 BOVET AVENUE have?
Some of 13303 BOVET AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13303 BOVET AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13303 BOVET AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13303 BOVET AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13303 BOVET AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13303 BOVET AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13303 BOVET AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13303 BOVET AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13303 BOVET AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13303 BOVET AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13303 BOVET AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13303 BOVET AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13303 BOVET AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13303 BOVET AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13303 BOVET AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
