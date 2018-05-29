13236 CORMACK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW HOME IN LAUREATE PARK!!! - Check out this brand new never lived two story 3BR/2.5 BA 2-story home. All bedrooms are upstairs. Open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with granite, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, powder room downstairs, 1 car garage. Great size master bedroom and bath with large walk in shower, wall to wall vanity, dual sinks, Large upstairs utility room. Community aquatic center, playground, parks, fitness center, biking trails. Convenient location near restaurants, Medical City and shopping.



Applications are per adult $75.00 each. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com



