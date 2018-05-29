All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 13236 CORMACK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
13236 CORMACK LANE
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

13236 CORMACK LANE

13236 Cormack Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13236 Cormack Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW HOME IN LAUREATE PARK!!! - Check out this brand new never lived two story 3BR/2.5 BA 2-story home. All bedrooms are upstairs. Open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with granite, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, powder room downstairs, 1 car garage. Great size master bedroom and bath with large walk in shower, wall to wall vanity, dual sinks, Large upstairs utility room. Community aquatic center, playground, parks, fitness center, biking trails. Convenient location near restaurants, Medical City and shopping.

Applications are per adult $75.00 each. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

(RLNE5027763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13236 CORMACK LANE have any available units?
13236 CORMACK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13236 CORMACK LANE have?
Some of 13236 CORMACK LANE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13236 CORMACK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13236 CORMACK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13236 CORMACK LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13236 CORMACK LANE is pet friendly.
Does 13236 CORMACK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13236 CORMACK LANE offers parking.
Does 13236 CORMACK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13236 CORMACK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13236 CORMACK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13236 CORMACK LANE has a pool.
Does 13236 CORMACK LANE have accessible units?
No, 13236 CORMACK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13236 CORMACK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13236 CORMACK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach