1311 E. PINELOCH AVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:40 PM

1311 E. PINELOCH AVE

1311 Pineloch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Pineloch Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 2/2 near Michigan and Orange Ave. The Florida room has hardwood floors and the dining room has ceramic tile. House has a split floor plan and the kitchen is very spacious and comes with all appliances. Home also has a deck off the back of the house that is perfect for relaxing and a one-car unattached garage on the side of the home. Great location minutes from downtown Orlando, local shopping and dining. Only 10 minutes from I4 and 408.

Small/med pets- ok

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE have any available units?
1311 E. PINELOCH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE have?
Some of 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1311 E. PINELOCH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE does offer parking.
Does 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE have a pool?
No, 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE have accessible units?
No, 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 E. PINELOCH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
