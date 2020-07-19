1306 UTAH BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Located on one of Orlando's sweetest City streets, where Audubon Park and Colonialtown North meet near East End Market, this charming home on a large lot, complete with covered carport and on-site laundry, won't last long. As you enter the home, you walk through a light-filled room with glowing original wood floors throughout. With its split-bedroom floor plan, it feels much larger than the square footage, especially the large master bedroom, large enough to accommodate a king-sized bed, a rarity in homes from this era. The large, fenced yard awaits you and is perfect for grilling and chilling. It's not often that you find a great place to live on a tranquil block that's also within minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options in Audubon Park to the north, Mills 50 and Ivanhoe districts to the west, and the Milk District and Hourglass District to the south. If walkability and easy

access to great bicycle routes matter to you, then you need to call me for an Application and to schedule a showing. Any ad for this found on Craigslist or similar IS NOT legitimate.