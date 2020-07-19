All apartments in Orlando
1306 UTAH BOULEVARD
1306 UTAH BOULEVARD

1306 Utah Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Utah Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Located on one of Orlando's sweetest City streets, where Audubon Park and Colonialtown North meet near East End Market, this charming home on a large lot, complete with covered carport and on-site laundry, won't last long. As you enter the home, you walk through a light-filled room with glowing original wood floors throughout. With its split-bedroom floor plan, it feels much larger than the square footage, especially the large master bedroom, large enough to accommodate a king-sized bed, a rarity in homes from this era. The large, fenced yard awaits you and is perfect for grilling and chilling. It's not often that you find a great place to live on a tranquil block that's also within minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options in Audubon Park to the north, Mills 50 and Ivanhoe districts to the west, and the Milk District and Hourglass District to the south. If walkability and easy
access to great bicycle routes matter to you, then you need to call me for an Application and to schedule a showing. Any ad for this found on Craigslist or similar IS NOT legitimate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD have any available units?
1306 UTAH BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1306 UTAH BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 UTAH BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
