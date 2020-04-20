1303 E Gore St. #4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

- PENDING - This 4 unit condo building, in the Lake Davis/Greenwood neighborhood, is just a short walk down the street from 903 Mills Market and Cafe, and Lake Davis Park. Completely renovated in 2006 , this upstairs unit has hardwood floors in the living area and kitchen, and carpets in the bedrooms. The kitchen is fully equipped with cherrywood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a washer/dryer. There is a covered balcony, off street parking. Water included in the rent. Owner prefers no pets, but MAY ACCEPT SMALL PET WITH FEES.



No Pets Allowed



