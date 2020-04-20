All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:46 AM

1303 E Gore St. #4

1303 E Gore St · No Longer Available
Location

1303 E Gore St, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
- PENDING - This 4 unit condo building, in the Lake Davis/Greenwood neighborhood, is just a short walk down the street from 903 Mills Market and Cafe, and Lake Davis Park. Completely renovated in 2006 , this upstairs unit has hardwood floors in the living area and kitchen, and carpets in the bedrooms. The kitchen is fully equipped with cherrywood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a washer/dryer. There is a covered balcony, off street parking. Water included in the rent. Owner prefers no pets, but MAY ACCEPT SMALL PET WITH FEES.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2853502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 E Gore St. #4 have any available units?
1303 E Gore St. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 E Gore St. #4 have?
Some of 1303 E Gore St. #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 E Gore St. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1303 E Gore St. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 E Gore St. #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 E Gore St. #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1303 E Gore St. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1303 E Gore St. #4 offers parking.
Does 1303 E Gore St. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 E Gore St. #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 E Gore St. #4 have a pool?
No, 1303 E Gore St. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1303 E Gore St. #4 have accessible units?
No, 1303 E Gore St. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 E Gore St. #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 E Gore St. #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
