All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 130 S BUMBY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
130 S BUMBY AVENUE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

130 S BUMBY AVENUE

130 North Bumby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

130 North Bumby Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This beautifully remolded townhouse is located 3 miles from downtown Orlando off Bumby Ave right in the heart of The Milk District. This spacious condo has two master bedrooms, both with walk in closets. The main floor has a great kitchen and dining area, living room with access to the patio and also a half bath with washer and dryer inside. The patio is perfect for entertaining and grilling! In addition to the patio, there are two additional balcony's.The condo comes with a reserved parking spot for the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 S BUMBY AVENUE have any available units?
130 S BUMBY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 S BUMBY AVENUE have?
Some of 130 S BUMBY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 S BUMBY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
130 S BUMBY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 S BUMBY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 130 S BUMBY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 130 S BUMBY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 130 S BUMBY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 130 S BUMBY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 S BUMBY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 S BUMBY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 130 S BUMBY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 130 S BUMBY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 130 S BUMBY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 130 S BUMBY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 S BUMBY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach