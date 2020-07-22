130 S BUMBY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This beautifully remolded townhouse is located 3 miles from downtown Orlando off Bumby Ave right in the heart of The Milk District. This spacious condo has two master bedrooms, both with walk in closets. The main floor has a great kitchen and dining area, living room with access to the patio and also a half bath with washer and dryer inside. The patio is perfect for entertaining and grilling! In addition to the patio, there are two additional balcony's.The condo comes with a reserved parking spot for the unit.