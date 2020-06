Amenities

123 Hill Ave. - Hill Ave. Available 05/01/19 - NEWER CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Thornton Park! Walk to Dexter's and Lake Eola. This well appointed half duplex has a large bedroom downstairs and three upstairs. Full bath downstairs and two additional baths upstairs. Open modern floor plan, no carpet, tile and wood throughout. All appliances including washer and dryer. Lawn care included. Must see. Easy to show. NO PETS. 2 car detached garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3754560)