Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Updated mid-century home in the Dover Shores west community. This 4|2 features a spacious living area and kitchen, updated bathrooms, and tiled floors throughout, interior laundry room, carport and fenced yard. Just minutes from downtown Orlando, and convenient to major highways, restaurants and retail. Zoned for the Como K-8 and Boone High School.