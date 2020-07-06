12219 PESCARA LN

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system basketball court gym playground pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Listing Agent - Hector Gonzalez - hectorgonzalezrealtor@gmail.com - 2676154252 - Enjoy Resort Style Living in this gorgeous one-story Villa in the highly sought after Village Walk at Lake Nona community, less than 5 minutes from

Medical City! (Furnished or unfurnished). The floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout (carpet only in the bedrooms), 3 spacious bedrooms

including a master bedroom and 2 full baths. The Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with elegant granite counter-tops. The Village Walk at

Lake Nona community, features a 24-hour guarded gated entrance, Fitness Center, Heated Resort-style Pool, Heated Lap Pool, 6 Lighted Tennis

Courts, Lighted Basketball Court, Tot Lot, Lakeside Gazebo, Gorgeous 6,000 Sq. Ft. Town Center building with Multipurpose Ballroom, Library, Card

Room, Managing Office, and On-Site Lifestyle and Activities Director. There is a Gas Station, Post Office, Restaurant, Salon and Spa for the exclusive

use of the residents. You also have miles of paved walking and biking trails around and over the lakes, all inter-connected by Venetian inspired

pedestrian bridges. Included in the rent are all these amenities, plus Lawn Maintenance, Cable TV, Alarm System, Telephone and Internet.



(RLNE5195371)