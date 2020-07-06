12219 PESCARA LN

Amenities
Listing Agent - Hector Gonzalez - hectorgonzalezrealtor@gmail.com - 2676154252 - Enjoy Resort Style Living in this gorgeous one-story Villa in the highly sought after Village Walk at Lake Nona community, less than 5 minutes from
Medical City! (Furnished or unfurnished). The floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout (carpet only in the bedrooms), 3 spacious bedrooms
including a master bedroom and 2 full baths. The Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with elegant granite counter-tops. The Village Walk at
Lake Nona community, features a 24-hour guarded gated entrance, Fitness Center, Heated Resort-style Pool, Heated Lap Pool, 6 Lighted Tennis
Courts, Lighted Basketball Court, Tot Lot, Lakeside Gazebo, Gorgeous 6,000 Sq. Ft. Town Center building with Multipurpose Ballroom, Library, Card
Room, Managing Office, and On-Site Lifestyle and Activities Director. There is a Gas Station, Post Office, Restaurant, Salon and Spa for the exclusive
use of the residents. You also have miles of paved walking and biking trails around and over the lakes, all inter-connected by Venetian inspired
pedestrian bridges. Included in the rent are all these amenities, plus Lawn Maintenance, Cable TV, Alarm System, Telephone and Internet.
(RLNE5195371)