Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
12219 PESCARA LN
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

12219 PESCARA LN

12219 Pescara Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12219 Pescara Ln, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Listing Agent - Hector Gonzalez - hectorgonzalezrealtor@gmail.com - 2676154252 - Enjoy Resort Style Living in this gorgeous one-story Villa in the highly sought after Village Walk at Lake Nona community, less than 5 minutes from
Medical City! (Furnished or unfurnished). The floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout (carpet only in the bedrooms), 3 spacious bedrooms
including a master bedroom and 2 full baths. The Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with elegant granite counter-tops. The Village Walk at
Lake Nona community, features a 24-hour guarded gated entrance, Fitness Center, Heated Resort-style Pool, Heated Lap Pool, 6 Lighted Tennis
Courts, Lighted Basketball Court, Tot Lot, Lakeside Gazebo, Gorgeous 6,000 Sq. Ft. Town Center building with Multipurpose Ballroom, Library, Card
Room, Managing Office, and On-Site Lifestyle and Activities Director. There is a Gas Station, Post Office, Restaurant, Salon and Spa for the exclusive
use of the residents. You also have miles of paved walking and biking trails around and over the lakes, all inter-connected by Venetian inspired
pedestrian bridges. Included in the rent are all these amenities, plus Lawn Maintenance, Cable TV, Alarm System, Telephone and Internet.

(RLNE5195371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12219 PESCARA LN have any available units?
12219 PESCARA LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12219 PESCARA LN have?
Some of 12219 PESCARA LN's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12219 PESCARA LN currently offering any rent specials?
12219 PESCARA LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12219 PESCARA LN pet-friendly?
No, 12219 PESCARA LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12219 PESCARA LN offer parking?
No, 12219 PESCARA LN does not offer parking.
Does 12219 PESCARA LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12219 PESCARA LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12219 PESCARA LN have a pool?
Yes, 12219 PESCARA LN has a pool.
Does 12219 PESCARA LN have accessible units?
No, 12219 PESCARA LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12219 PESCARA LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12219 PESCARA LN does not have units with dishwashers.

