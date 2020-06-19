All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1220 Illinois St.

1220 Illinois Street · (407) 425-5069
Location

1220 Illinois Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1220 Illinois St. · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- PENDING - Fabulous 2/2, historic Bungalow in desirable Colonial Town with close proximity to Downtown Orlando. Excellent walkability to restaurants, shops and entertainment. The kitchen and bathrooms have been tastefully updated. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Lovely Heart of Pine, restored wood flooring. Charming fireplace and bookshelves adorn the living room. Cozy front porch offers extra living space. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Inside laundry with, full size washer and dryer provided. Professionally landscaped and maintained. A $200 utility fee will be required each month with the payment of the rent. This fee will cover ALL electric, gas, water, sewer, trash, lawn maintenance and pest control. No Pets please and no exceptions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3179671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Illinois St. have any available units?
1220 Illinois St. has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Illinois St. have?
Some of 1220 Illinois St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Illinois St. currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Illinois St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Illinois St. pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Illinois St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1220 Illinois St. offer parking?
No, 1220 Illinois St. does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Illinois St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Illinois St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Illinois St. have a pool?
No, 1220 Illinois St. does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Illinois St. have accessible units?
No, 1220 Illinois St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Illinois St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Illinois St. has units with dishwashers.
