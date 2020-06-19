1220 Illinois St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

- PENDING - Fabulous 2/2, historic Bungalow in desirable Colonial Town with close proximity to Downtown Orlando. Excellent walkability to restaurants, shops and entertainment. The kitchen and bathrooms have been tastefully updated. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Lovely Heart of Pine, restored wood flooring. Charming fireplace and bookshelves adorn the living room. Cozy front porch offers extra living space. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Inside laundry with, full size washer and dryer provided. Professionally landscaped and maintained. A $200 utility fee will be required each month with the payment of the rent. This fee will cover ALL electric, gas, water, sewer, trash, lawn maintenance and pest control. No Pets please and no exceptions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3179671)