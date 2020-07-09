All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

12071 ULETA LANE

12071 Uleta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12071 Uleta Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE FOR RENT -This extremely upgraded and fairly new Cyprus model house is nestled on a generous waterfront home site with luxurious features located at beautiful Village walk at Lake Nona, a master planned community in southeast Orlando. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, CABLE, INTERNET, PHONE, ALARM MOITORING, ACCESS TO AMENTIES AT CLUBHOUSE. This well taken care house featuring Master Bedroom downstairs, Great room, office and laundry room on the first floor, gourmet kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Granite Counter top, Wood flooring, custom closets etc. This 4 bedroom 3.5 full bath with a covered lanai is a rare find in Village walk. This gated community offers its residents 24-hour guard gate attendant, a beautiful heated Lap pool, resort style pool, State of the art fitness Center, Tennis pavilion, 6 lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, Lakeside Gazebo, Gas station, Café and deli market, post office, Game room, Multipurpose room large enough for family gatherings, and much more! Village walk residents enjoy being home more, finding activities and entertainment without having to leave home. It is a brilliantly designed 500-acre master planned development located minutes from Medical City, international airport, premier restaurants, and local shopping. Enjoy easy and quick access to Orlando’s finest medical facilities, educational institutions, and theme parks. Minutes from the USTA state-of-the-art 100-court tennis facility, the new Orlando City Soccer training facility and KPMG Lake House. Lake Nona is a highly sought-after location close to excellent schools, shopping, banking, entertainment and recreational venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12071 ULETA LANE have any available units?
12071 ULETA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12071 ULETA LANE have?
Some of 12071 ULETA LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12071 ULETA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12071 ULETA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12071 ULETA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12071 ULETA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12071 ULETA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12071 ULETA LANE offers parking.
Does 12071 ULETA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12071 ULETA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12071 ULETA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12071 ULETA LANE has a pool.
Does 12071 ULETA LANE have accessible units?
No, 12071 ULETA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12071 ULETA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12071 ULETA LANE has units with dishwashers.

