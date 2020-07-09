12071 ULETA LANE

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR RENT -This extremely upgraded and fairly new Cyprus model house is nestled on a generous waterfront home site with luxurious features located at beautiful Village walk at Lake Nona, a master planned community in southeast Orlando. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, CABLE, INTERNET, PHONE, ALARM MOITORING, ACCESS TO AMENTIES AT CLUBHOUSE. This well taken care house featuring Master Bedroom downstairs, Great room, office and laundry room on the first floor, gourmet kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Granite Counter top, Wood flooring, custom closets etc. This 4 bedroom 3.5 full bath with a covered lanai is a rare find in Village walk. This gated community offers its residents 24-hour guard gate attendant, a beautiful heated Lap pool, resort style pool, State of the art fitness Center, Tennis pavilion, 6 lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, Lakeside Gazebo, Gas station, Café and deli market, post office, Game room, Multipurpose room large enough for family gatherings, and much more! Village walk residents enjoy being home more, finding activities and entertainment without having to leave home. It is a brilliantly designed 500-acre master planned development located minutes from Medical City, international airport, premier restaurants, and local shopping. Enjoy easy and quick access to Orlando’s finest medical facilities, educational institutions, and theme parks. Minutes from the USTA state-of-the-art 100-court tennis facility, the new Orlando City Soccer training facility and KPMG Lake House. Lake Nona is a highly sought-after location close to excellent schools, shopping, banking, entertainment and recreational venues.