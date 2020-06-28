All apartments in Orlando
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

12047 KAJETAN LANE

12047 Kajetan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12047 Kajetan Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
MAGNIFICENT WATERFRONT VILLA LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL GATED VILLAGEWALK AT LAKE NONA! Brick paved driveway & walkway, barrel tile roof, 18” porcelain tile floors & vaulted ceilings enriched w/ natural lighting welcomes you to this amazing home. Centrally located kitchen is highlighted w/ 42” Maple cabinets w/ crown molding, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. Owner retreat features designer ceiling fan, walk-in closet with organizer, dual vanities w/ corian countertops and large shower. French doors open into the office space w/ decorative ceiling fan. Mosaic tiled backsplash, decorative light fixtures, central vacuum system, recessed lighting, cabana, surround sound system, blinds, ceiling fans, hurricane shutters, bedrooms w/ wood floors, laundry cabinets & laundry sink provide the touches of elegance to this beautiful home. Enjoy Florida living under the cabana, private fenced oasis w/ plush vegetation & palm trees w/ amazing water view. Have a peace of mind that this property is located within a 24 HR man-guarded gated community, protected w/security system, and zoned for GREAT schools. Community is LOADED w/amenities to include heated resort-style swimming pool, lap pool, fitness center, 6 tennis courts, playground, basketball court, & Town Center w/multiple ballrooms, gas station, spa, & shops. Located next to KPMG & USTA, 1 mile from Lake Nona Medical City, 10 mins to Orlando Airport, 25 mins to Disney, & 45 mins to Atlantic Ocean beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12047 KAJETAN LANE have any available units?
12047 KAJETAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12047 KAJETAN LANE have?
Some of 12047 KAJETAN LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12047 KAJETAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12047 KAJETAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12047 KAJETAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12047 KAJETAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12047 KAJETAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12047 KAJETAN LANE offers parking.
Does 12047 KAJETAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12047 KAJETAN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12047 KAJETAN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12047 KAJETAN LANE has a pool.
Does 12047 KAJETAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 12047 KAJETAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12047 KAJETAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12047 KAJETAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
