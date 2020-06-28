12047 KAJETAN LANE

Amenities
MAGNIFICENT WATERFRONT VILLA LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL GATED VILLAGEWALK AT LAKE NONA! Brick paved driveway & walkway, barrel tile roof, 18” porcelain tile floors & vaulted ceilings enriched w/ natural lighting welcomes you to this amazing home. Centrally located kitchen is highlighted w/ 42” Maple cabinets w/ crown molding, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. Owner retreat features designer ceiling fan, walk-in closet with organizer, dual vanities w/ corian countertops and large shower. French doors open into the office space w/ decorative ceiling fan. Mosaic tiled backsplash, decorative light fixtures, central vacuum system, recessed lighting, cabana, surround sound system, blinds, ceiling fans, hurricane shutters, bedrooms w/ wood floors, laundry cabinets & laundry sink provide the touches of elegance to this beautiful home. Enjoy Florida living under the cabana, private fenced oasis w/ plush vegetation & palm trees w/ amazing water view. Have a peace of mind that this property is located within a 24 HR man-guarded gated community, protected w/security system, and zoned for GREAT schools. Community is LOADED w/amenities to include heated resort-style swimming pool, lap pool, fitness center, 6 tennis courts, playground, basketball court, & Town Center w/multiple ballrooms, gas station, spa, & shops. Located next to KPMG & USTA, 1 mile from Lake Nona Medical City, 10 mins to Orlando Airport, 25 mins to Disney, & 45 mins to Atlantic Ocean beaches!