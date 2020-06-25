1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

BEST Value in Baldwin Park!!! **End Unit Upscale Townhouse** **Open Floor Plan & Kitchen** **A++ Winter Park School

District** **Spectacular Pool & Gym** **Washer, Dryer, Lawn care Included** Come see this gorgeous 3 story city home in the renown *BALDWIN PARK*. Home features open floor plan, plantation shutters, lots of natural light, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home is only a few minutes walk to Baldwin Park town center, and centrally located close to downtown Orlando, I-4, Orlando International Airport, and renowned city of Winter Park. The first floor features a private bedroom, full bathroom, and walk in closet. As you entered the second floor, you are greeted by the formal dining room, beautiful kitchen, spacious living room, and private balcony. The third floor master suite is completed with its own a walk in closet separate garden tub and shower, double vanity sink. Also on the third floor is the third bedroom suite, also complete with its own private bathroom.