1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

1200 Lake Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
BEST Value in Baldwin Park!!! **End Unit Upscale Townhouse** **Open Floor Plan & Kitchen** **A++ Winter Park School
District** **Spectacular Pool & Gym** **Washer, Dryer, Lawn care Included** Come see this gorgeous 3 story city home in the renown *BALDWIN PARK*. Home features open floor plan, plantation shutters, lots of natural light, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home is only a few minutes walk to Baldwin Park town center, and centrally located close to downtown Orlando, I-4, Orlando International Airport, and renowned city of Winter Park. The first floor features a private bedroom, full bathroom, and walk in closet. As you entered the second floor, you are greeted by the formal dining room, beautiful kitchen, spacious living room, and private balcony. The third floor master suite is completed with its own a walk in closet separate garden tub and shower, double vanity sink. Also on the third floor is the third bedroom suite, also complete with its own private bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have any available units?
1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have?
Some of 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers parking.
Does 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has a pool.
Does 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has units with dishwashers.
