11977 Nautica Drive

Spacious 3/3 Townhouse in Village Walk of Lake Nona near Medical City - Don't miss this spacious 3 bedroom/3 bath town house with 2-car garage in the gated and highly-sought-after Village Walk of Lake Nona!



This is a very well-maintained town house just across the street from the Village Walk Community Center and less than 5 minutes to Lake Nona's Medical City.



This property features ceramic tile flooring (with carpet upstairs), a downstairs suite-perfect for a guest suite or office with entrance out to a covered patio. You will also find a nicely-equipped kitchen with Corian solid surface and plenty of cabinet space along with a breakfast bar, and a spacious family room open to the kitchen area which opens to the covered and private rear patio/courtyard.



Upstairs you will find a spacious master with walk-in closet, an upstairs balcony with a great view, master bath with double vanity and another bedroom and guest bath.



This property also features a large outdoor covered courtyard/patio between the garage and rear of the building, a 2-car garage with auto opener, plenty of closet space throughout, washer/dryer hookups with washer dryer included and much, much more.



Included in the rent is lawn maintenance, basic cable t.v., internet, and security alarm monitoring (landline required for service).



The Village Walk at Lake Nona community features a gated entrance, state-of-the-art fitness center, community gas station, heated resort-style pool, tennis pavilion and 6 lighted tennis courts, lighted basketball court, tot lot, lakeside gazebo, and much more.



The Village Walk at Lake Nona Community is located just off Narcoosee Road in Lake Nona and is 2 minutes from Medical City, 2 minutes from the 417 (Greenway) with quick access to OIA (Orlando International Airport), the 528 (Beachline) with convenient access to local shopping and dining establishments and schools.



A small pet may be considered but an animal liability policy must be purchased by tenant. A renters insurance policy is also required to rent this home.



Must see to fully appreciate.



Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



Email us: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



