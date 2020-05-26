All apartments in Orlando
11977 Nautica Drive

Location

11977 Nautica Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
internet access
tennis court
Spacious 3/3 Townhouse in Village Walk of Lake Nona near Medical City - Don't miss this spacious 3 bedroom/3 bath town house with 2-car garage in the gated and highly-sought-after Village Walk of Lake Nona!

This is a very well-maintained town house just across the street from the Village Walk Community Center and less than 5 minutes to Lake Nona's Medical City.

This property features ceramic tile flooring (with carpet upstairs), a downstairs suite-perfect for a guest suite or office with entrance out to a covered patio. You will also find a nicely-equipped kitchen with Corian solid surface and plenty of cabinet space along with a breakfast bar, and a spacious family room open to the kitchen area which opens to the covered and private rear patio/courtyard.

Upstairs you will find a spacious master with walk-in closet, an upstairs balcony with a great view, master bath with double vanity and another bedroom and guest bath.

This property also features a large outdoor covered courtyard/patio between the garage and rear of the building, a 2-car garage with auto opener, plenty of closet space throughout, washer/dryer hookups with washer dryer included and much, much more.

Included in the rent is lawn maintenance, basic cable t.v., internet, and security alarm monitoring (landline required for service).

The Village Walk at Lake Nona community features a gated entrance, state-of-the-art fitness center, community gas station, heated resort-style pool, tennis pavilion and 6 lighted tennis courts, lighted basketball court, tot lot, lakeside gazebo, and much more.

The Village Walk at Lake Nona Community is located just off Narcoosee Road in Lake Nona and is 2 minutes from Medical City, 2 minutes from the 417 (Greenway) with quick access to OIA (Orlando International Airport), the 528 (Beachline) with convenient access to local shopping and dining establishments and schools.

A small pet may be considered but an animal liability policy must be purchased by tenant. A renters insurance policy is also required to rent this home.

Must see to fully appreciate.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

(RLNE3200286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11977 Nautica Drive have any available units?
11977 Nautica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11977 Nautica Drive have?
Some of 11977 Nautica Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11977 Nautica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11977 Nautica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11977 Nautica Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11977 Nautica Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11977 Nautica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11977 Nautica Drive offers parking.
Does 11977 Nautica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11977 Nautica Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11977 Nautica Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11977 Nautica Drive has a pool.
Does 11977 Nautica Drive have accessible units?
No, 11977 Nautica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11977 Nautica Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11977 Nautica Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

