2 BEDROOM Water View Villa - The beautiful 2 BED / 2 BATH Villa is an end unit with a relaxing water view. You will enjoy the resort-style amenities include community pool and fitness center in this guard gated community. 18" tile throughout the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Great kitchen space and layout with Stainless Steel appliances and overlooking the dining and living room. The living room features a built-in entertainment with shelving.
MOVE-IN READY!!
$100 HOA Processing Fee (Includes All New Applicants and 2 car decals). Amenities Access Card $50 (Tenant charge)
Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older) First full month due at move-in Holding Deposit is equal to one month (this becomes a security deposit once approved) A/C filter program is an additional $15/month (Mandatory) Renter's Insurance or Liability insurance is required Admin fee of $275.00 is due at move-in Pet application and screening is required Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants One-time Pet Fee $300.00 per pet
(RLNE2542365)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11948 MODENA LANE have any available units?
11948 MODENA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11948 MODENA LANE have?
Some of 11948 MODENA LANE's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11948 MODENA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11948 MODENA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11948 MODENA LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11948 MODENA LANE is pet friendly.
Does 11948 MODENA LANE offer parking?
No, 11948 MODENA LANE does not offer parking.
Does 11948 MODENA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11948 MODENA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11948 MODENA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11948 MODENA LANE has a pool.
Does 11948 MODENA LANE have accessible units?
No, 11948 MODENA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11948 MODENA LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11948 MODENA LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)