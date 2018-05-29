11948 MODENA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

2 BEDROOM Water View Villa - The beautiful 2 BED / 2 BATH Villa is an end unit with a relaxing water view. You will enjoy the resort-style amenities include community pool and fitness center in this guard gated community. 18" tile throughout the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Great kitchen space and layout with Stainless Steel appliances and overlooking the dining and living room. The living room features a built-in entertainment with shelving.



$100 HOA Processing Fee (Includes All New Applicants and 2 car decals). Amenities Access Card $50 (Tenant charge)



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month (this becomes a security deposit once approved)

A/C filter program is an additional $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability insurance is required

Admin fee of $275.00 is due at move-in

Pet application and screening is required

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

One-time Pet Fee $300.00 per pet



