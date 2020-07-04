All apartments in Orlando
11929 Yellow Fin Trl
11929 Yellow Fin Trl

11929 Yellow Fin Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11929 Yellow Fin Trail, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
This house is located in Villagewalk at Lakenona.VillageWalk has resort-style homes with a unique neighborhood design. Indoor amenities include a fitness center with 24-hour access, a library, card room and exclusive access to the gorgeous ballroom that can host parties of up to 160 people. Outdoor amenities include a heated lap pool, heated resort pool, six clay tennis courts, a playground, basketball court and miles of beautifully landscaped paths and trails for running, walking or biking.Rent includes cable, internet, lawn care, home phone line, alarm monitoring.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5332275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11929 Yellow Fin Trl have any available units?
11929 Yellow Fin Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11929 Yellow Fin Trl have?
Some of 11929 Yellow Fin Trl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11929 Yellow Fin Trl currently offering any rent specials?
11929 Yellow Fin Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11929 Yellow Fin Trl pet-friendly?
No, 11929 Yellow Fin Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11929 Yellow Fin Trl offer parking?
Yes, 11929 Yellow Fin Trl offers parking.
Does 11929 Yellow Fin Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11929 Yellow Fin Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11929 Yellow Fin Trl have a pool?
Yes, 11929 Yellow Fin Trl has a pool.
Does 11929 Yellow Fin Trl have accessible units?
No, 11929 Yellow Fin Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 11929 Yellow Fin Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11929 Yellow Fin Trl has units with dishwashers.

