11929 Yellow Fin Trl

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher cable included garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

This house is located in Villagewalk at Lakenona.VillageWalk has resort-style homes with a unique neighborhood design. Indoor amenities include a fitness center with 24-hour access, a library, card room and exclusive access to the gorgeous ballroom that can host parties of up to 160 people. Outdoor amenities include a heated lap pool, heated resort pool, six clay tennis courts, a playground, basketball court and miles of beautifully landscaped paths and trails for running, walking or biking.Rent includes cable, internet, lawn care, home phone line, alarm monitoring.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5332275)