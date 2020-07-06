11889 Nautica Drive

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool tennis court hot tub conference room

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet Property Amenities alarm system conference room gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

Beautifull Townhouse at Lake Nona/Village Walk - DELUXE 3/3 TOWNHOUSE at VILLAGE WALK, two miles from Medical City. This three bedroom, three-bath property is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. INTERNET and CABLE, ALARM SYSTEM, LAWN-CARE, GYM and Recreational areas ARE INCLUDED WITH THE RENT. Inside of this beautiful Community there is a GAS STATION,MINI-SUPERMARKET,DELI and PIZZA Place face to the Pool, Party and Conference Room, ART STUDIO,AND SPA. The floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout (with carpet in the bedrooms), four bedrooms including master bedroom with generously sized by design closets, master bathroom with his/hers vanities and separate shower and bathtub. Wall vacuum system. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and and bridges. Must see to appreciate! Call listing agent to get more information Laura Alves 407-4967616



(RLNE5180288)