11827 Delfina Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This beautiful 2bd home is located in Village Walk in Lake Nona. A gorgeous gated community with tons of amenities. Wonderful kitchen space with breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet space and plenty of beautiful counter tops. Spacious bright bedrooms with great closet space. Great size pantry. Gorgeous tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Amazing master bedroom with attached master bath, great size walk in closet and a large back patio space. Spacious living and dining rooms. There is a bonus area that can be used as a 2nd living room area, office, play space or anything you might see fit! Huge Laundry room. Beautiful paint throughout. 2 car garage. Cable, Internet, and security monitoring included. (phone land line required for security monitoring. Phone land line not provided) Lawn maintenance also included. This amazing community is located within a short distance to the neighborhood A rated schools. This home is less than 5 minutes to Medical City and close to highways for easy commuting anywhere. This beautiful home will not last long.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



