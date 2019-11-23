11810 AURELIO LANE

Amenities

LAWN CARE, BASIC INTERNET AND CABLE INCLUDED! Incredible home with all the upgrades! This 3/2 home features a completely tiled open floor plan with wonderful pond view. Kitchen features a huge granite topped island, stainless steel appliances, 42" solid wood cabinets. Gorgeous patio has brick pavers with a great view of your maintenance free garden and pond. Master suite features separate dual vanities, stand up shower, garden tub, separate WC and walk in closet. All bedrooms feature plush carpet along with an additional BONUS ROOM perfect for a media room or office. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer with utility sink. Villagewalk is a premier Lake Nona community with guard gated access and second to none community amenity center featuring enormous gym, community gathering rooms, on-site HOA office, pools, playgrounds, recreational facilities and even a gas station!