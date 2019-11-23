All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

11810 AURELIO LANE

11810 Aurelio Lane · (407) 248-8089
Location

11810 Aurelio Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1944 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
media room
LAWN CARE, BASIC INTERNET AND CABLE INCLUDED! Incredible home with all the upgrades! This 3/2 home features a completely tiled open floor plan with wonderful pond view. Kitchen features a huge granite topped island, stainless steel appliances, 42" solid wood cabinets. Gorgeous patio has brick pavers with a great view of your maintenance free garden and pond. Master suite features separate dual vanities, stand up shower, garden tub, separate WC and walk in closet. All bedrooms feature plush carpet along with an additional BONUS ROOM perfect for a media room or office. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer with utility sink. Villagewalk is a premier Lake Nona community with guard gated access and second to none community amenity center featuring enormous gym, community gathering rooms, on-site HOA office, pools, playgrounds, recreational facilities and even a gas station!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11810 AURELIO LANE have any available units?
11810 AURELIO LANE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11810 AURELIO LANE have?
Some of 11810 AURELIO LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11810 AURELIO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11810 AURELIO LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11810 AURELIO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11810 AURELIO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11810 AURELIO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11810 AURELIO LANE does offer parking.
Does 11810 AURELIO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11810 AURELIO LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11810 AURELIO LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11810 AURELIO LANE has a pool.
Does 11810 AURELIO LANE have accessible units?
No, 11810 AURELIO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11810 AURELIO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11810 AURELIO LANE has units with dishwashers.
