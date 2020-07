Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom In Villas del Sol - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa has a 1 car garage, sunroom and screened in back porch. Modern vinyl plank throughout living areas. Eat in space in kitchen. Master bedroom has on suite and walk in closet. Villa del Sol is a gated community with community pool in South East Orlando with easy access to the 408 and 417 expressways.



(RLNE4839537)