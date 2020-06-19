1156 DELANEY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Downtown spacious Lakefront Condo in gated community. Private corner unit. Shows great features: Split bedroom plan, living room, dining room. Updated kitchen with eat in dinette, 300 sq ft wrap around glassed in patio overlooking Lake Copeland with extended side, and open patio. Five French doors and ten ceiling fans. 8x10 Bonus Room is a sitting room/office off Master bedroom with lake view. Gated entrance, one car carport and one assigned parking spots, community pool and dock. Air conditioner, washer and dryer are 1 month old. Close to Orlando Regional Hospital.