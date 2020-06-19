All apartments in Orlando
1156 DELANEY AVENUE
1156 DELANEY AVENUE

1156 Delaney Avenue · (407) 222-3638
Location

1156 Delaney Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1156 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Downtown spacious Lakefront Condo in gated community. Private corner unit. Shows great features: Split bedroom plan, living room, dining room. Updated kitchen with eat in dinette, 300 sq ft wrap around glassed in patio overlooking Lake Copeland with extended side, and open patio. Five French doors and ten ceiling fans. 8x10 Bonus Room is a sitting room/office off Master bedroom with lake view. Gated entrance, one car carport and one assigned parking spots, community pool and dock. Air conditioner, washer and dryer are 1 month old. Close to Orlando Regional Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 DELANEY AVENUE have any available units?
1156 DELANEY AVENUE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 DELANEY AVENUE have?
Some of 1156 DELANEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 DELANEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1156 DELANEY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 DELANEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1156 DELANEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1156 DELANEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1156 DELANEY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1156 DELANEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1156 DELANEY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 DELANEY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1156 DELANEY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1156 DELANEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1156 DELANEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 DELANEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1156 DELANEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
