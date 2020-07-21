115 W. Princeton Street

Amenities
2/1 Home In College Park - This home is on Princeton Street in College Park. There are 2-bedrooms, 1-bathroom with 1,058 total sq. ft and 807 sq. ft under air conditioning. There is a carport for parking. The flooring is a mix of wood parkay and tile. Close to all of College Park restaurants, shopping and AdventHealth Orlando Hospital (formerly known as Florida Hospital).
Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Tonya Burnett
407-896-1200 ext 235
(RLNE5044238)