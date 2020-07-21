All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 115 W. Princeton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
115 W. Princeton Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

115 W. Princeton Street

115 W Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

115 W Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2/1 Home In College Park - This home is on Princeton Street in College Park. There are 2-bedrooms, 1-bathroom with 1,058 total sq. ft and 807 sq. ft under air conditioning. There is a carport for parking. The flooring is a mix of wood parkay and tile. Close to all of College Park restaurants, shopping and AdventHealth Orlando Hospital (formerly known as Florida Hospital).

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Tonya Burnett
407-896-1200 ext 235

(RLNE5044238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 W. Princeton Street have any available units?
115 W. Princeton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 115 W. Princeton Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 W. Princeton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 W. Princeton Street pet-friendly?
No, 115 W. Princeton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 115 W. Princeton Street offer parking?
Yes, 115 W. Princeton Street offers parking.
Does 115 W. Princeton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 W. Princeton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 W. Princeton Street have a pool?
No, 115 W. Princeton Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 W. Princeton Street have accessible units?
No, 115 W. Princeton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 W. Princeton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 W. Princeton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 W. Princeton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 W. Princeton Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach