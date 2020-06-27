1141 W SMITH STREET

Amenities

Absolutely adorable UPDATED 1940s Bungalow in College Park. This home features all the charm and character details you would expect PLUS the modern amenities you WANT with 3 beds, 2.5 baths & 1,500 sqft. An oversized foyer welcomes you to the Living Room featuring original wood floors and tons of natural light. Charming arch leads you to the Formal dining room and updated kitchen. S/S appliances, stainless steel backsplash, huge island and refinished cabinets. French doors off the kitchen leads to the large screened patio perfect for entertaining. Enjoy views of the fenced backyard filled with lush landscaping and bamboo. The master bedroom includes an updated master bath with large walk in shower. This home has been lovingly maintained & recent updates include: (2019) - New Roof, New exterior paint, refinished hard wood floors, remodeled 2nd bathroom, NEW added half bath, Remolded 3rd bedroom, NEW laundry room and so much more. Just blocks to shopping, dining and entertainment on Edgewater.