Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:54 AM

1141 W SMITH STREET

1141 W Smith Street · No Longer Available
Location

1141 W Smith Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Absolutely adorable UPDATED 1940s Bungalow in College Park. This home features all the charm and character details you would expect PLUS the modern amenities you WANT with 3 beds, 2.5 baths & 1,500 sqft. An oversized foyer welcomes you to the Living Room featuring original wood floors and tons of natural light. Charming arch leads you to the Formal dining room and updated kitchen. S/S appliances, stainless steel backsplash, huge island and refinished cabinets. French doors off the kitchen leads to the large screened patio perfect for entertaining. Enjoy views of the fenced backyard filled with lush landscaping and bamboo. The master bedroom includes an updated master bath with large walk in shower. This home has been lovingly maintained & recent updates include: (2019) - New Roof, New exterior paint, refinished hard wood floors, remodeled 2nd bathroom, NEW added half bath, Remolded 3rd bedroom, NEW laundry room and so much more. Just blocks to shopping, dining and entertainment on Edgewater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 W SMITH STREET have any available units?
1141 W SMITH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 W SMITH STREET have?
Some of 1141 W SMITH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 W SMITH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1141 W SMITH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 W SMITH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1141 W SMITH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1141 W SMITH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1141 W SMITH STREET offers parking.
Does 1141 W SMITH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1141 W SMITH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 W SMITH STREET have a pool?
No, 1141 W SMITH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1141 W SMITH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1141 W SMITH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 W SMITH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 W SMITH STREET has units with dishwashers.
