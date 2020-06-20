All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:15 AM

1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD

1083 Hiawassee Road · (407) 207-2220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1083 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 623 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath located in the Tradewinds community in Metrowest!! This condo is conveniently near shopping and transportation. The lighting throughout is bright and really elaborates on the spaciousness. Fantastic closet and cabinet space throughout. Second Floor unit with Vaulted Ceilings. There is a patio with a fantastic view and a storage closet for a place to keep your stored belongings. The Tradewinds is a lakefront community offering tennis courts, 2 community pools, walking trails surrounded by lush landscaping, clubhouse, volleyball, and fitness center. Dining and shopping are within distance, short drive to downtown Orlando or area attractions. Water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have any available units?
1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have?
Some of 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has a pool.
Does 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1083 S HIAWASSEE ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity