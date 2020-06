Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

One bedroom, one bath condo in the Metrowest area. Minutes away from Orlando's major roadways for fast and easy access to Dining, Shopping & Entertainment. There are two pools both with heated spa's. A racquetball court and fitness center located in the Club House. Lakeside pavilion summer kitchen. Also there are two lighted tennis courts & a Beach Park down by the lake and a Car Care Center. Freshly painted and brand new carpets.