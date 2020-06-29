All apartments in Orlando
10542 GREEN IVY LANE
10542 GREEN IVY LANE

10542 Green Ivy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10542 Green Ivy Ln, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
volleyball court
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, one in the first floor and one in the second floor, bonus room, and a 2 Car Garage, Three Story Townhome, Two Bathrooms & All Bedrooms on Third Floor, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room on Second Floor, Bonus room and the two Car Garage are on the First Floor, Utility Room with Washer & Dryer included, Open Patio At Front Door, Lake view with walking/jogging track around the lake, Volleyball court, picnic tables & fishing dock. Lawn Care and pest control included by HOA, Pets upon owners approval. NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2017/ 1,878 Sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

