10542 GREEN IVY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage volleyball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage volleyball court

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, one in the first floor and one in the second floor, bonus room, and a 2 Car Garage, Three Story Townhome, Two Bathrooms & All Bedrooms on Third Floor, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room on Second Floor, Bonus room and the two Car Garage are on the First Floor, Utility Room with Washer & Dryer included, Open Patio At Front Door, Lake view with walking/jogging track around the lake, Volleyball court, picnic tables & fishing dock. Lawn Care and pest control included by HOA, Pets upon owners approval. NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2017/ 1,878 Sqft