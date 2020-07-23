Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

1051 S. Hiawassee Rd #2128 Available 08/31/20 METROWEST: Popular Tradewinds Community! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 31st! Beautiful 2nd floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The kitchen features all of the appliances, a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. Other features include an inside utility room with washer and dryer, split bedrooms, laminate flooring in the living area, carpet in the bedrooms and a screened balcony with storage closet. Convenient to schools, shopping, dining and all major roads! Water/Sewer/Trash Included too!

The Community amenities: Pool and Hot Tub, Fitness Center, Tennis Court Covered Pavilion with BBQ Grills and Picnic Tables. Come see why this is such a great place to live! Call today to schedule an appointment!



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Split Bedrooms

Volume Ceilings

Walk-in Closets

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Carpet and Laminate

Screened Porch w/Storage Closet

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy.



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small pets allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE5969513)