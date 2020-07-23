All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
1051 S. Hiawassee Rd #2128
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1051 S. Hiawassee Rd #2128

1051 Hiawassee Road · (407) 682-8672 ext. 8672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Orlando
Metro West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1051 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1051 S. Hiawassee Rd #2128 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
1051 S. Hiawassee Rd #2128 Available 08/31/20 METROWEST: Popular Tradewinds Community! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 31st! Beautiful 2nd floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The kitchen features all of the appliances, a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. Other features include an inside utility room with washer and dryer, split bedrooms, laminate flooring in the living area, carpet in the bedrooms and a screened balcony with storage closet. Convenient to schools, shopping, dining and all major roads! Water/Sewer/Trash Included too!
The Community amenities: Pool and Hot Tub, Fitness Center, Tennis Court Covered Pavilion with BBQ Grills and Picnic Tables. Come see why this is such a great place to live! Call today to schedule an appointment!

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Split Bedrooms
Volume Ceilings
Walk-in Closets
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Laminate
Screened Porch w/Storage Closet
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy.

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small pets allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE5969513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

