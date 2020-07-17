All apartments in Orlando
105 W Orlando St

105 W Orlando Street · No Longer Available
Location

105 W Orlando Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
105 W Orlando St - Property Id: 97213

Truly a unique opportunity to be the first tenants in a BRAND NEW luxury townhome in the heart of College Park! This spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath is 1,780 square feet and boasts beautifully appointed finishes including 10 ft ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, marble and tile bathrooms, tankless water heater, upgraded lighting fixtures throughout and a 1 car garage. All energy efficient. Large covered lanai to enjoy the natural beauty of college park, all while being walking or biking distance from several dining, retail and grocery options. Also conveniently located two blocks from Princeton Elementary and the I-4 on-ramp.
Property Id 97213

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 W Orlando St have any available units?
105 W Orlando St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 W Orlando St have?
Some of 105 W Orlando St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 W Orlando St currently offering any rent specials?
105 W Orlando St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 W Orlando St pet-friendly?
No, 105 W Orlando St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 105 W Orlando St offer parking?
Yes, 105 W Orlando St offers parking.
Does 105 W Orlando St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 W Orlando St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 W Orlando St have a pool?
No, 105 W Orlando St does not have a pool.
Does 105 W Orlando St have accessible units?
No, 105 W Orlando St does not have accessible units.
Does 105 W Orlando St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 W Orlando St has units with dishwashers.
