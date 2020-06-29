All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411
Last updated December 29 2019 at 7:49 AM

1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411

1049 S Hiawassee Rd Unit 3411 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1049 S Hiawassee Rd Unit 3411, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
car wash area
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
car wash area
bbq/grill
1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 Available 03/16/20 Very Nice first floor 2 bedroom 2 bath's Condo Located in Orlando FL! - This 2 bedroom unit is located in the Tradewinds in Hiawassee. It is conveniently located near shopping and transportation. The unit is on the 1st floor which allows easy access to your doorway! The lighting throughout the unit is bright and elaborates on the spaciousness. Fantastic closet and cabinet space throughout for all your storage needs. Dishwasher included and Washer/Dryer Hookups. There is a patio with a fantastic view and a storage closet for a place to keep your stored belongings. Your building is located directly next to the car care center and gazebo by the lake with a BBQ grill.

Section 8 Ok.

To schedule your own private tour!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed!

$1,250.00 Rent
$1,250.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3054800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 have any available units?
1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 have?
Some of 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 currently offering any rent specials?
1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 pet-friendly?
No, 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 offer parking?
No, 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 does not offer parking.
Does 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 have a pool?
No, 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 does not have a pool.
Does 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 have accessible units?
No, 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach