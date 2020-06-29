Amenities

1049 S. Hiawassee Road #3411 Available 03/16/20 Very Nice first floor 2 bedroom 2 bath's Condo Located in Orlando FL! - This 2 bedroom unit is located in the Tradewinds in Hiawassee. It is conveniently located near shopping and transportation. The unit is on the 1st floor which allows easy access to your doorway! The lighting throughout the unit is bright and elaborates on the spaciousness. Fantastic closet and cabinet space throughout for all your storage needs. Dishwasher included and Washer/Dryer Hookups. There is a patio with a fantastic view and a storage closet for a place to keep your stored belongings. Your building is located directly next to the car care center and gazebo by the lake with a BBQ grill.



Section 8 Ok.



To schedule your own private tour!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed!



$1,250.00 Rent

$1,250.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions



No Pets Allowed



