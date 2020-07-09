1039 Hiawassee Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr maintenance walk in closets gym pool racquetball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill online portal tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e2db5d013 ---- AVAILABLE AUGUST 8, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This one bedroom one bathroom condo in the Tradewinds at Metrowest community is convenient to I-4, 528, shopping, dining, Universal, Disney and downtown Orlando. It includes a spacious floor plan with a breakfast bar, breakfast nook, master bedroom with walk-in closet and private outside screened patio overlooking the lake. Community features include clubhouse with 2 pools and spas, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, racquetball, gazebo with summer kitchen/grills, car wash area, beach park and more. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.