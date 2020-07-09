All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 17 2019

1039 Hiawassee Rd.

1039 S Hiawassee Road · No Longer Available
Location

1039 S Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e2db5d013 ---- AVAILABLE AUGUST 8, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This one bedroom one bathroom condo in the Tradewinds at Metrowest community is convenient to I-4, 528, shopping, dining, Universal, Disney and downtown Orlando. It includes a spacious floor plan with a breakfast bar, breakfast nook, master bedroom with walk-in closet and private outside screened patio overlooking the lake. Community features include clubhouse with 2 pools and spas, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, racquetball, gazebo with summer kitchen/grills, car wash area, beach park and more. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Hiawassee Rd. have any available units?
1039 Hiawassee Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 Hiawassee Rd. have?
Some of 1039 Hiawassee Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Hiawassee Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Hiawassee Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Hiawassee Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1039 Hiawassee Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1039 Hiawassee Rd. offer parking?
No, 1039 Hiawassee Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1039 Hiawassee Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 Hiawassee Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Hiawassee Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1039 Hiawassee Rd. has a pool.
Does 1039 Hiawassee Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1039 Hiawassee Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Hiawassee Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 Hiawassee Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

