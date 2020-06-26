10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE

Amenities

This redefined first-floor Coach Home located behind the gates of Lake Nona Golf & Country Club captures breathtaking views of Lake Nona while providing an elegant, turnkey lifestyle throughout its three bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms. The all-encompassing entertaining area welcomes you into this residence. An expansive dining room features marble flooring with tile inlay details, two chandeliers and coffered ceiling. Adjoining the dining room and kitchen, the great room includes a built-in entertainment center with back-lit art niches and recessed lighting. French doors that lead out to the covered lanai anchor this room, and oversized windows in the kitchen embrace the sweeping lakefront views. The chef’s kitchen showcases granite countertops, an island and breakfast bar, high-end appliances and a breakfast nook. The master suite focuses on meticulous details – an accent wall, applied ceiling detailing and a luxurious master bathroom with two walk-in closets, dual vanities, a raised garden tub and a separate walk-in shower. The remainder of the home includes two additional en suite bedrooms with large walk-in closets. Additional features include retractable screens on the covered lanai, butler’s pantry with a wine fridge, private dock and a two-car garage.