All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:32 AM

10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE

10355 Kensington Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10355 Kensington Shore Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This redefined first-floor Coach Home located behind the gates of Lake Nona Golf & Country Club captures breathtaking views of Lake Nona while providing an elegant, turnkey lifestyle throughout its three bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms. The all-encompassing entertaining area welcomes you into this residence. An expansive dining room features marble flooring with tile inlay details, two chandeliers and coffered ceiling. Adjoining the dining room and kitchen, the great room includes a built-in entertainment center with back-lit art niches and recessed lighting. French doors that lead out to the covered lanai anchor this room, and oversized windows in the kitchen embrace the sweeping lakefront views. The chef’s kitchen showcases granite countertops, an island and breakfast bar, high-end appliances and a breakfast nook. The master suite focuses on meticulous details – an accent wall, applied ceiling detailing and a luxurious master bathroom with two walk-in closets, dual vanities, a raised garden tub and a separate walk-in shower. The remainder of the home includes two additional en suite bedrooms with large walk-in closets. Additional features include retractable screens on the covered lanai, butler’s pantry with a wine fridge, private dock and a two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE have any available units?
10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10355 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach