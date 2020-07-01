All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312

1027 Hiawassee Road · (407) 772-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1027 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 829 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 Available 07/21/20 First Floor 2BR/2BA Condo in Metrowest with Patio & W/D! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 829 sqft condo is located in the Tradewinds community in the Metrowest area of Orlando. Located on the first floor, the condominium offers an expansive feeling with the kitchen open to the living room and dining area. The home has carpet throughout the main living areas and bedrooms, with vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, and tile in the baths. Off to the right of the kitchen is a sliding glass door that leads to the private patio, a perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and contains a full suite of appliances including the refrigerator, microwave, range, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet space.The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. The guest bedroom is just off the living area and includes a large walk-in closet and an en-suite full bathroom as well. Rounding out this wonderful condo is the interior laundry room that includes a full-sized washer and dryer, additional storage closet on the patio, and water, sewer and trash are included in the rental amount!

Tradewinds at Metrowest is conveniently located near I-4, 528, shopping, dining, Universal, Disney attractions, downtown Orlando, and is in the heart of Metrowest. Nestled in a lakeside enclave just off Hiawassee Road, Tradewinds is quaint and peaceful yet in the heart of it all!! You will love the atmosphere as you drive towards your new home and the amenities offered are superb!! This community features Private patios and extra storage, linen closets, full size washer and dryer connections, 2 pools and spas, tennis courts, fitness center & racquetball court, and so much more!!! We have 1-2 bedrooms ,and 1-2 bathroom homes available.

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 50 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5897358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 have any available units?
1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 have?
Some of 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 currently offering any rent specials?
1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 is pet friendly.
Does 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 offer parking?
No, 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 does not offer parking.
Does 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 have a pool?
Yes, 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 has a pool.
Does 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 have accessible units?
No, 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 has units with dishwashers.
