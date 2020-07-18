102 W. KING STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

COLLEGE PARK - NO PETS - Super CUTE Bungalow in College Park! 2 bedrooms/1 bath on corner lot - screened porch is a lovely feature in the front of the house. Eat-in kitchen with GRANITE counter top, ceramic floors, and BRAND new range and refrigerator. BRAND new vinyl laminate flooring throughout the house. Windows have been replaced, blinds on all the windows. Fireplace in living space is decorative only. CONVENIENT location near restaurants, Advent Health, Downtown Orlando, museums, Winter Park, etc. Everything is minutes away!



Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.



NO pets.



APPLY AT WWW.RENTALHOMESORL.COM

(on right, in yellow, "Apply Here")



(RLNE5902173)