Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

102 W. KING STREET

102 King Street · (407) 585-7171 ext. 102
Location

102 King Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 W. KING STREET · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
COLLEGE PARK - NO PETS - Super CUTE Bungalow in College Park! 2 bedrooms/1 bath on corner lot - screened porch is a lovely feature in the front of the house. Eat-in kitchen with GRANITE counter top, ceramic floors, and BRAND new range and refrigerator. BRAND new vinyl laminate flooring throughout the house. Windows have been replaced, blinds on all the windows. Fireplace in living space is decorative only. CONVENIENT location near restaurants, Advent Health, Downtown Orlando, museums, Winter Park, etc. Everything is minutes away!

Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.

NO pets.

APPLY AT WWW.RENTALHOMESORL.COM
(on right, in yellow, "Apply Here")

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 W. KING STREET have any available units?
102 W. KING STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 W. KING STREET have?
Some of 102 W. KING STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 W. KING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
102 W. KING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 W. KING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 102 W. KING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 102 W. KING STREET offer parking?
No, 102 W. KING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 102 W. KING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 W. KING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 W. KING STREET have a pool?
No, 102 W. KING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 102 W. KING STREET have accessible units?
No, 102 W. KING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 102 W. KING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 W. KING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
