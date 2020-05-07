1017 W. Princeton Street Orange

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1/2 of a duplex, freshly updated at 1017 W. Princeton Street Orlando, FL 32804. - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1/2 of a duplex at 1017 W. Princeton Street Orlando, FL 32804. This Duplex has been updated With New kitchen & laundry tile. It has an updated bathroom with a deep soaker tub, new vanity and tile. It has a Range, Refrigerator, Central A/C, Hardwood floors in Great room and bedrooms. East half of the garage is available for storage only, no car parking in the garage. Call to schedule a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: From N. OBT, East on West Princeton Street



