1017 W. Princeton Street Orange
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

1017 W. Princeton Street Orange

1017 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1/2 of a duplex, freshly updated at 1017 W. Princeton Street Orlando, FL 32804. - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1/2 of a duplex at 1017 W. Princeton Street Orlando, FL 32804. This Duplex has been updated With New kitchen & laundry tile. It has an updated bathroom with a deep soaker tub, new vanity and tile. It has a Range, Refrigerator, Central A/C, Hardwood floors in Great room and bedrooms. East half of the garage is available for storage only, no car parking in the garage. Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: From N. OBT, East on West Princeton Street

(RLNE4995606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange have any available units?
1017 W. Princeton Street Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange have?
Some of 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange currently offering any rent specials?
1017 W. Princeton Street Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange is pet friendly.
Does 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange offer parking?
Yes, 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange offers parking.
Does 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange have a pool?
No, 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange does not have a pool.
Does 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange have accessible units?
No, 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 W. Princeton Street Orange does not have units with dishwashers.

