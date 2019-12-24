All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE

10137 Granite Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10137 Granite Bay Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live in this beautiful lake front home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage (with brick paver driveway) including indoor utility room with washer & dryer, separate shower/tub in master bath and split floor plan. (Our office caps roommates at three per property). Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE have any available units?
10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
