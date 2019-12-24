10137 GRANITE BAY DRIVE

Amenities
Live in this beautiful lake front home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage (with brick paver driveway) including indoor utility room with washer & dryer, separate shower/tub in master bath and split floor plan. (Our office caps roommates at three per property). Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.