Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE
10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE

10100 Cypress Vine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10100 Cypress Vine Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
Welcome to this spacious and bright home in the established community of Northlake Park at Lake Nona just steps away from neighborhood green
space and playground. As you enter, you will be greeted by a spacious den/office to the right and the formal dining room. Continue to the updated
kitchen which features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. The kitchen is open to the breakfast dining area, spacious
family room and offers a view of the rear conservation. The Master Suite is on the first level and tucked away off of the family room for added
privacy. Two bedrooms and full bath are also on the first level of the home. The stairs to the second level lead to a large bonus room with a full
bathroom which may be used as a second suite or entertainment room. The outdoor living space offers a screened in lanai and conservation view.
The home is a short walk to Northlake Park Community School and YMCA. Community amenities include multiple green spaces, playgrounds and
walking trails and membership to the YMCA included in HOA. In close proximity to Orlando Intl Airport, Medical City, USTA and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE have any available units?
10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE have?
Some of 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

