10100 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE

Welcome to this spacious and bright home in the established community of Northlake Park at Lake Nona just steps away from neighborhood green

space and playground. As you enter, you will be greeted by a spacious den/office to the right and the formal dining room. Continue to the updated

kitchen which features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. The kitchen is open to the breakfast dining area, spacious

family room and offers a view of the rear conservation. The Master Suite is on the first level and tucked away off of the family room for added

privacy. Two bedrooms and full bath are also on the first level of the home. The stairs to the second level lead to a large bonus room with a full

bathroom which may be used as a second suite or entertainment room. The outdoor living space offers a screened in lanai and conservation view.

The home is a short walk to Northlake Park Community School and YMCA. Community amenities include multiple green spaces, playgrounds and

walking trails and membership to the YMCA included in HOA. In close proximity to Orlando Intl Airport, Medical City, USTA and more!