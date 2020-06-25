All apartments in Orlando
101 S EOLA DRIVE
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:16 PM

101 S EOLA DRIVE

101 S Eola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

101 S Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
1 Bedroom + Office/Den; 1 1/2 Bathroom
Move-in ready, unfurnished. 1 assigned premium parking garage spot.

UPGRADED California Closet and glass shower door, solid wood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer,

Welcome to 101 Eola, one of the most sought-after buildings Downtown Orlando. Live a maintenance free lifestyle in the heart of the South Eola/Thornton Park District and near some of the best dinning, shopping and entertainment venues. This condo unit features the highly desired Lawsona floor plan and offers a bonus room/den/office in addition to the larger master bedroom. This space is well-appointed with UPGRADED California Closet and glass shower door, solid wood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, solid faced maple wood cabinets, granite countertops, volume ceilings, floor-to ceiling-double pane glass, oversized garden tub in master bath, larger 1/2 bath, and a large outdoor balcony that faces west towards Lake Eola. Rent also includes 1 assigned premium garage parking spot. Furniture not included.

Building amenities include resort style pool, Jacuzzi, Sauna, Club Room with Wi-Fi wet/bar, pool table and big screen TVs, and private fully furnished Fitness Gym. Concierge with 24 hour security. 101 Eola Condominium is a pet friendly building. This fantastic location is just steps away from Lake Eola, Publix, Starbucks, and everything downtown and Thornton Park has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S EOLA DRIVE have any available units?
101 S EOLA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 S EOLA DRIVE have?
Some of 101 S EOLA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 S EOLA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
101 S EOLA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S EOLA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 S EOLA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 101 S EOLA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 101 S EOLA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 101 S EOLA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 S EOLA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S EOLA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 101 S EOLA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 101 S EOLA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 101 S EOLA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S EOLA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 S EOLA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
