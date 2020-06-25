101 S EOLA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly sauna

1 Bedroom + Office/Den; 1 1/2 Bathroom

Move-in ready, unfurnished. 1 assigned premium parking garage spot.



UPGRADED California Closet and glass shower door, solid wood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer,



Welcome to 101 Eola, one of the most sought-after buildings Downtown Orlando. Live a maintenance free lifestyle in the heart of the South Eola/Thornton Park District and near some of the best dinning, shopping and entertainment venues. This condo unit features the highly desired Lawsona floor plan and offers a bonus room/den/office in addition to the larger master bedroom. This space is well-appointed with UPGRADED California Closet and glass shower door, solid wood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, solid faced maple wood cabinets, granite countertops, volume ceilings, floor-to ceiling-double pane glass, oversized garden tub in master bath, larger 1/2 bath, and a large outdoor balcony that faces west towards Lake Eola. Rent also includes 1 assigned premium garage parking spot. Furniture not included.



Building amenities include resort style pool, Jacuzzi, Sauna, Club Room with Wi-Fi wet/bar, pool table and big screen TVs, and private fully furnished Fitness Gym. Concierge with 24 hour security. 101 Eola Condominium is a pet friendly building. This fantastic location is just steps away from Lake Eola, Publix, Starbucks, and everything downtown and Thornton Park has to offer.