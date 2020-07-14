All apartments in North Miami
Find more places like 175 NE 127th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Miami, FL
/
175 NE 127th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

175 NE 127th Street

175 Northeast 127th Street · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Miami
See all
Central North Miami
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

175 Northeast 127th Street, North Miami, FL 33161
Central North Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 175 NE 127th St North Miami FL · Avail. now

$2,249

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,325 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5895599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 NE 127th Street have any available units?
175 NE 127th Street has a unit available for $2,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 175 NE 127th Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 NE 127th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 NE 127th Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 NE 127th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 175 NE 127th Street offer parking?
No, 175 NE 127th Street does not offer parking.
Does 175 NE 127th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 NE 127th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 NE 127th Street have a pool?
Yes, 175 NE 127th Street has a pool.
Does 175 NE 127th Street have accessible units?
No, 175 NE 127th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 NE 127th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 NE 127th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 NE 127th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 NE 127th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 175 NE 127th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St
North Miami, FL 33181
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd
North Miami, FL 33181
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St
North Miami, FL 33161
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle
North Miami, FL 33181
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd
North Miami, FL 33181

Similar Pages

North Miami 1 BedroomsNorth Miami 2 BedroomsNorth Miami Dog Friendly Apartments
North Miami Pet Friendly PlacesNorth Miami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
Kendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central North MiamiCity Center
Sans Souci EstatesSunray East
Keystone PointBiscayne Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson & Wales University-North MiamiBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity