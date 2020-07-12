/
keystone point
803 Apartments for rent in Keystone Point, North Miami, FL
Last updated July 3 at 05:33pm
5 Units Available
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
This property is a short drive to Aventura Mall and the Bal Harbour Shops. On-site amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community. Units feature a full range of appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2243 Bayview Lane
2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2875 sqft
Renovated home on the water in the gated community of Keystone Point. The five bedrooms include a mother-in-law suite with separate entrance and walk-in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Fabulous Modern 3/2 Pool Home! - Property Id: 315144 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1800 Keystone Blvd
1800 Keystone Boulevard, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN 24 HR GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF KEYSTONE POINT. LARGE CORNER LOT W/6FT WOOD PRIVACY FENCE. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12925 Ixora Rd
12925 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Water front home situated on deep canal with sea wall, direct bay access with no fix bridge, 75ft one water with dock. Brand new addition master bedroom + master bath + 2 walking closet, porcelain floor.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13155 Ixora Ct
13155 Ixora Court, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very well located 1/1 remodeled, section 8 available
Results within 1 mile of Keystone Point
Last updated July 12 at 05:00pm
$
19 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
10 Units Available
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1800 NE 114th St
1800 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1,950 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1860 Venice Park Drive
1860 Venice Park Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
597 sqft
Furnished Waterfront Second Floor - Property Id: 59065 Furnished Waterfront Unit, Stone Floors, Granite countertops, Dishwasher, updated bathroom and kitchen. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2350 NE 135 ST
2350 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COME LIVE IN THIS GREAT 1/1 APARTMENT LOCATED IN NORTH MIAMI CLOSE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, BEACH AND MUCH MORE!! BUILDING FEAUTURES GREAT POOL AND GYM! VERY SECURE BUILDING
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1624 NE 109th St
1624 Northeast 109th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
831 sqft
Be the first to live in this FULLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in an amazing location near Biscayne Bay.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13499 Biscayne Blvd
13499 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath, right off of Biscayne Blvd. When you walk in, you'll find a half bath right to the left and your kitchen just to the right.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10000 W Bay Harbor Dr
10000 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great fully furnished large 2-bdrm/2.5-bath condo with gorgeous unobstructed views of canal, intra-coastal, and amazing Miami sunsets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1725 NE 116th Rd
1725 Northeast 116th Road, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
updated one bedroom apt. in prestigious Sans Souci apt. has new electric range oven-new water heater-2 new wall a/cs close to shopping-banks-Bal Harbor-Aventura.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13800 Highland Dr
13800 Highland Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Move-in Ready!! 2 beds/2 bath and big Terrace, washer and dryer in the unit. You'll feel at home as soon as you enter this Luxury Condo located in North Miami.
Last updated July 12 at 07:52pm
1 Unit Available
1350 Northeast 119th Street
1350 Northeast 119th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
952 sqft
1350 Northeast 119th Street Apt #4, Miami, FL 33161 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 07/03/2020. No pets allowed. 1350 NE 119th St # 4 MIAMI, FL 33161.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13507 NE 23rd Pl
13507 Northeast 23rd Place, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1640 sqft
UPDATED AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE. NEW FLOORING (TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND PLUSH CARPET UPSTAIRS), NEW ITALIAN KITCHEN, NEW A/C UNIT, NEW ROOF, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WASHER AND DRYER, NEW BATHROOM FIXTURES, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1260 NE 129th St
1260 Northeast 129th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
CENTRALLY LOCATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NORTH MIAMI. NEW CENTRAL AIR/HEAT. REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. UPDATED BATHROOMS. NICE YARD WITH FRUIT TREES. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH REMOVAL AND YARD MAINTENANCE.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10200 E BAY HARBOR DR
10200 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,125
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - Move in with just $500 deposit + your 1st month rent** MiMo building on Bay Harbor Island close to turquoise Beaches, Bal Harbor Shopping, and endless dining options! This garden view apartment features tile flooring
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1631 NE 114th St
1631 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1 BED/1 BATH UNIT IN NORTH MIAMI BEACH!!! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. UPGRADED BATHROOMS AND WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.
