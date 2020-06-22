All apartments in North Lauderdale
608 SW 80th Ter
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

608 SW 80th Ter

608 Southwest 80th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

608 Southwest 80th Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL 33068
North Lauderdale Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE WITH NICE FENCED BACKYARD ,FEATURES WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT
WOOD KITCHEN AND GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 SW 80th Ter have any available units?
608 SW 80th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lauderdale, FL.
What amenities does 608 SW 80th Ter have?
Some of 608 SW 80th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 SW 80th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
608 SW 80th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 SW 80th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 608 SW 80th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lauderdale.
Does 608 SW 80th Ter offer parking?
No, 608 SW 80th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 608 SW 80th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 SW 80th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 SW 80th Ter have a pool?
No, 608 SW 80th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 608 SW 80th Ter have accessible units?
No, 608 SW 80th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 608 SW 80th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 SW 80th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 SW 80th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 SW 80th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
