3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:20 PM
278 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
610 SW 77 Avenue
610 Southwest 77th Avenue, North Lauderdale, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
8002 Forest Blvd
8002 Forest Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS 5 BEDROOM, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
316 SW 80th Ave
316 Southwest 80th Avenue, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1116 sqft
NICE PROPERTY. NO CARPET. PETS OK WITH PET DEPOSIT
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7429 SW 11th Ct
7429 Southwest 11th Court, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 bathroom half of duplex, one car garage. Living & dining area, full size washer/dryer in unit. Wood cabinet and white appliances in kitchen. Tiled throughout. Ready for move-in. no approval needed. Credit report, income must be 3x rent.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Kimberly Village
1 Unit Available
891 SW 66 Ave
891 SW 66th Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
Kimberly Village Home for Rent: 891 Southwest 66th Avenue North Lauderdale, FL 33068 Come and see this 4 bedrooms 2 bath home with pool and canal view and 1 car garage. totally remodeled. Brokered And Advertised By: Beachfront Realty Inc.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
6889 Southwest 16th Court
6889 Southwest 16th Court, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1117 sqft
6889 Southwest 16th Court, Pompano Beach, FL 33068 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
North Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
1223 Silverado
1223 Silverado, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
1223 Silverado Apt #1L, North Lauderdale, FL 33068 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Ref# 61022A892 Updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5911 NW 42nd Terrace
5911 Northwest 42nd Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1115 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,115 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Lauderdale North Park
1 Unit Available
7211 SW 4th Ct
7211 Southwest 4th Court, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
beautiful and spacious home in North Lauderdale! (RLNE5320147)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kimberly Village
1 Unit Available
872 SW 62nd Avenue
872 Southwest 62nd Avenue, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,453 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of North Lauderdale
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
13 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Heathgate Street
1 Unit Available
7912 NW 71st Ave
7912 Northwest 71st Avenue, Tamarac, FL
GREAT FAMILY HOME! TILE FLOORS THRU-OUT, NO CARPET AT ALL. UPGRADED KICHEN WAS INSTALLED IN 2018. BATHROOMS WERE UPDATED IN 2020, PICTURES DO NOT SHOW THE UPGRADES ON THE BATHROOMS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5390 SW 6th Street
5390 Southwest 6th Street, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1123 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,123 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4971 SW 5th Ct
4971 Southwest 5th Court, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** You will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership. All combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26 Spinning Wheel Ln
26 Spinning Wheel Lane, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Enjoy This Lovely Very Spacious Townhouse in Shaker Village Community in Tamarac * 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4903 NW 51st Ter
4903 Northwest 51st Court, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1717 sqft
Wow ! A Brand New concrete Block built Single Family Home with Impact Windows & Doors. Convenient central location. Close to Florida Turnpike. Quite Family Neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coral Square
1 Unit Available
9044 W Atlantic Blvd
9044 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1273 sqft
Fully Remodeled first floor unit in the Gated community of Visconti directly across from the Coral Square Mall. Wood and Tile flooring throughout (No carpet), Granite counter tops, and Washer and Dryer inside unit.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palm-Aire Village East
1 Unit Available
6980 NW 29th Ln
6980 Northwest 29th Lane, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1390 sqft
Welcome to Paradise! TURN KEY LIVING!!AVAILABLE M*A*Y 29TH; Entire private and completely renovated furnished 3 bedroom/2 ba pool home/villa in desirable Palm Aire village neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
901 CYPRESS GROVE
901 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1630 sqft
Beautiful apt for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; Rental payments included high speed internet, cable, water and trash. This is a split bedroom plan all carpeted.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Heathgate Street
1 Unit Available
7813 NW 69th Ter
7813 Northwest 69th Terrace, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2014 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS CLEAN AND INVITING HOUSE FOR RENT. COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH WOODEN FLOOR. EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN , IDEAL FOR A GREAT COOKING EXPERIENCE.ALL UPGRADED APPLIANCES.CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT . BACK PATIO AND BARBECUE AREA.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
933 Cypress Grove Dr.
933 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful apt in a 2 story bldg. for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, unfurnished, 3 bedroom , 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; rental includes high speed internet, cable, water-sewer & trash.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Shadow Wood
1 Unit Available
8509 Shadow Ct
8509 Shadow Court, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1320 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FULLY REMODELED TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE, WITH NEW FLOORING, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW APPLIANCES, OPEN PATIO, DINING/FIVING ROOM COMBINATION, CLOSE TO CORAL SQUARE MALL, SHOPS, SCHOOLS, AND ENTERTAINMENT.
