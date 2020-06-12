/
2 bedroom apartments
378 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1137 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1090 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
1 Unit Available
Lauder Ridge
5600 SW 12th St, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
We are located in North Lauderdale, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. North Lauderdale is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
6 Units Available
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1081 sqft
Lakeview Palms, managed by CFH Group, is located at 7575 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale. It offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Utilities are not included.
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
608 SW 80th Ter
608 Southwest 80th Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1406 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE WITH NICE FENCED BACKYARD ,FEATURES WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT WOOD KITCHEN AND GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER
1 Unit Available
2012 Champions Way
2012 Champions Way, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Come see this move-in readywell-kept, townhouse located in a very quiet community Players Place with Stainless Steel Appliance, tiled floors. Washer and Drayer. Close to shopping and easy access to major highways.
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
619 SW 79TH TER
619 Southwest 79th Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
clean 2 bedroom 2 bath upgraded 2 story townhome with tile throughout upstairs and downstairs,remodeled kitchen,both bedrooms upstairs with nice walk in closets,remodeled master bath,front screened patio with security door and large fenced backyard
1 Unit Available
1912 Belmont Lane
1912 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1088 sqft
VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, CENTRAL AIR AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. NICE COMPLEX CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, SHOPPING AND DINING, AND AMENITIES LIKE POOL & GYM.
1 Unit Available
1830 SW 81st Ave
1830 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Nice apartment,, all ages ,excellent gate community around shopping, banks, supermarkets
1 Unit Available
6920 SW 15th St
6920 Southwest 15th Street, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
MUST SEE- Renovated 2/1 with update porcelain tile, update kitchen, Large fenced yard, fruit tree, Central AC, covered screen back patio, utility room
1 Unit Available
7111 Tam Oshanter Boulevard
7111 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in North Lauderdale. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, washer dryer, yard, and vaulted ceilings, Two parking spot. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020.
1 Unit Available
2705 NE Belmont Ln
2705 Belmont Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SPECTACULAR AND BRIGHT UNIT TWO BEDROOMS TWO BATHROOM, GORGEOUS KITCHEN, MICROWAVE, NEW LAMINATED FLOORS THROUGHT OUT THE UNIT, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT, CORNER UNIT, WITH BALCONY, PLENTY OF WINDOWS ALLOWS NATURAL SUNLIGHT, LAKE INSIDE
Kimberly Village
1 Unit Available
302 S Santa Catalina Cir
302 South Santa Catalina Circle, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1286 sqft
Call or text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing today! Freshly painted and move in ready, this 2-level Santa Catalina townhouse features two master suites upstairs with full bathrooms and walk-in closets, a perfect home for sharing! 1st
1 Unit Available
2009 Belmont Ln
2009 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Spacious 2 bathroom 2 bathroom unit in the gated community at Belmont of N Lauderdale. This lovely 1st floor property is tiled throughout with laminate flooring in the living areas for easy maintenance.
1 Unit Available
2327 SW 81st Way
2327 Southwest 81st Way, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1530 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled and Painted, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome. New Tile Floors currently being installed. Featuring Fenced in Patio area with Fruit Trees.
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1026 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
959 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
12 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
2 Units Available
Golf Villas
5900 NW 46th Ave Terrace, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
Welcome home to Golf Villas at Sabal Palm. Imagine living the lifestyle you've always dreamed of... Perfectly nestled in a lush tropical setting at a price you can afford.
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
1 Unit Available
6010 Shakerwood Circle
6010 Shaker Wood Circle, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
775 sqft
Available 07/10/20 2/2 Condo in Shaker Commons - Property Id: 288761 2/2 ground floor condo unit with charming view of pond from private patio in backyard.
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
213 Lake Pointe Dr #203
213 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
890 sqft
213 Lake Pointe #203 * 2 beds/ 2 baths - Spacious 2 bedroom /2 bath Apartment for Rent. Enjoy the following amenities: Reserved Parking. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Gated Community. 24/7 Security Guard. Pool and Clubhouse. Tennis Court.
Coral Square
1 Unit Available
9200 W Atlantic Blvd
9200 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
986 sqft
This is a must see!! Welcome to modern living!! Totally renovated and immaculate unit. Located on the third floor in a quiet area. Light bright and open split floor plan. Tile throughout. Full size washer and dryer in the unit.
