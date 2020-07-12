/
/
/
the hamptons of north lauderdale
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:53 PM
480 Apartments for rent in The Hamptons of North Lauderdale, North Lauderdale, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
7 Units Available
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1100 sqft
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeview Palms, managed by CFH Group, is located at 7575 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale. It offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Utilities are not included.
Results within 1 mile of The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5740 Rock Island Rd
5740 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This condo is a must see! Come see this 1 bedroom 1 bath updated condo in a gated community in Tamarac Ready to Move-In. Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 to view this property. (RLNE3756399)
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5901 NW 61st Ave
5901 Northwest 61st Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
Beautiful large unit in 55+ exquisite community with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on 2nd floor. Corner unit with a lake view. Comfortable master bedroom with walk in closet. stainless steel appliances with an eat in kitchen. Enclosed patio.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6051 NW 61st Ave
6051 Northwest 61st Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY,IF YOU ARE YONGER THEN 55 YEARS OLD PLEASE DON'T CALL...Beautiful 2x2 on 1st floor. Charming & very luminous unit! beautiful canal views. Community offers many amenities such as swimming pool, tennis court & clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
26 Spinning Wheel Ln
26 Spinning Wheel Lane, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Enjoy This Lovely Very Spacious Townhouse in Shaker Village Community in Tamarac * 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8203 SW 12th Place
8203 Southwest 12th Place, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1650 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1810 N Lauderdale Ave Apt 2201
1810 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
Vacant and ready to Move in ! Spacious and full of light. Gated community with pool, gym and laundry onsite. Big balcony with lake and garden view. Full of closets. 1 full bathroom and half bathroom. Ceramic and carpet floors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1820 SW 81st Ave
1820 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS UNIT WITH GLOWING HARD WOOD FLOORS. AMPLE BEDROOM INCLUDING WALK IN CLOSETS. RELAXING VIEWS OF THE LAKE AND CLUBHOUSE FROM THE BALCONY. LOCATED IN A GATED AND SECURE COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
5860 Northwest 64th Avenue
5860 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$974
880 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1697041 A coveted rental unit in Fort Lauderdale! Your next home includes: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Central Air, and Ceiling fans.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5880 NW 57th Ave
5880 Northwest 57th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1585 sqft
Property is a 2/2 but is being rented as a One Bedroom because tenant will not access to guest bedroom as it will be locked.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
5940 Northwest 64th Avenue
5940 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$737
660 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1904166 Please note this is a 55 plus community that requires a minimum credit score of 675. There is a one time HOA application.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5760 Rock Island Rd
5760 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic apartment completely remodeled! Quiet and safe living in a beautiful gated community in Tamarac.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1706 Belmont Ln
1706 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Remodeled first floor apartment in desirable gated community. 2 assigned parking spaces. New floors. Club house, gym, pool, playground, tennis. Association includes valet trash pick-up, water. Close to Shopping malls. NO PETS.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7847 Tam Oshanter Blvd
7847 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2/2 TOWNHOUSE READY TO MOVE-IN CONDITIONS. LOCATED IN VERY QUIET COMMUNITY. EASY ACCESS TO SCHOOL, MAYOR ROADS, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1223 Silverado
1223 Silverado, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
1223 Silverado Apt #1L, North Lauderdale, FL 33068 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. Ref# 61022A892 Updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
6889 Southwest 16th Court
6889 Southwest 16th Court, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1117 sqft
6889 Southwest 16th Court, Pompano Beach, FL 33068 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7111 Tam Oshanter Boulevard
7111 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in North Lauderdale. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, washer dryer, yard, and vaulted ceilings, Two parking spot. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
5612 Rock Island Rd. #160
5612 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No association approval required. Call Fabio @ 305-209-4058 for a private tour. June 1 move-in available!! Quiet and safe living in the gated community of Sun Vista Gardens.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7431 Southwest 10th Court - C
7431 Southwest 10th Court, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
807 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME IN NORTH LAUDERDALE FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED, UPDATED KITCHEN, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, 2 PARKING SPACES, PATIO. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, AND MORE. NO HOA!! BACKGROUND CHECK IS REQUIRED.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1830 SW 81st Ave
1830 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Welcome to the Sunny South Florida, come enjoy this very spacious two bedroom unit with walk in closets. All fully remodel. Community pool clubhouse. Close to Turnpike and only 20 mnst to the beach.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
891 SW 66 Ave
891 SW 66th Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1981 sqft
Kimberly Village Home for Rent: 891 Southwest 66th Avenue North Lauderdale, FL 33068 Come and see this 4 bedrooms 2 bath home with pool and canal view and 1 car garage. totally remodeled. Brokered And Advertised By: Beachfront Realty Inc.
