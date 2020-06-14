Apartment List
/
FL
/
north lauderdale
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

163 Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Lauderdale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
4 Units Available
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1100 sqft
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,258
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
6 Units Available
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeview Palms, managed by CFH Group, is located at 7575 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale. It offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Utilities are not included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1810 N Lauderdale Ave Apt 2201
1810 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
Vacant and ready to Move in ! Spacious and full of light. Gated community with pool, gym and laundry onsite. Big balcony with lake and garden view. Full of closets. 1 full bathroom and half bathroom. Ceramic and carpet floors.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
1912 Belmont Lane
1912 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1088 sqft
VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, CENTRAL AIR AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. NICE COMPLEX CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, SHOPPING AND DINING, AND AMENITIES LIKE POOL & GYM.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Kimberly Village
1 Unit Available
302 S Santa Catalina Cir
302 South Santa Catalina Circle, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1286 sqft
Call or text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing today! Freshly painted and move in ready, this 2-level Santa Catalina townhouse features two master suites upstairs with full bathrooms and walk-in closets, a perfect home for sharing! 1st

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2009 Belmont Ln
2009 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Spacious 2 bathroom 2 bathroom unit in the gated community at Belmont of N Lauderdale. This lovely 1st floor property is tiled throughout with laminate flooring in the living areas for easy maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of North Lauderdale
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Woodmont
12 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
959 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
11 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4521 W Mcnab Rd Apt 22
4521 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
620 sqft
Spacious & bright first floor unit, come and enjoy a resort style living with great amenities at an affordable yet amazing unit! Show this great 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a nice open balcony & room for extra storage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Coral Square
1 Unit Available
9044 W Atlantic Blvd
9044 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1273 sqft
Fully Remodeled first floor unit in the Gated community of Visconti directly across from the Coral Square Mall. Wood and Tile flooring throughout (No carpet), Granite counter tops, and Washer and Dryer inside unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
6300 NW 62nd St
6300 Northwest 62nd Street, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
Extremely clean second floor 2-2- apartment at Bermuda Club. Fantastic water view of the lake. All white ceramic. Remodeled bathrooms. Enclosed porch. Nice kitchen. No Pets and no smoking. This is a 55 plus community. No one under 18 allowed.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gardens
1 Unit Available
1241 SW 46 AVE #1001
1241 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1073 sqft
Remodeled 2/2 Condo Unit on a gated Community of Royal Poinciana - Stunning and remodeled 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo unit on the family oriented and gated community of Royal Poinciana Condominium.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Square
1 Unit Available
9200 W Atlantic Blvd
9200 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
986 sqft
This is a must see!! Welcome to modern living!! Totally renovated and immaculate unit. Located on the third floor in a quiet area. Light bright and open split floor plan. Tile throughout. Full size washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4261 W Mcnab Rd
4261 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Beautiful, well cared first floor 2/2 unit in gated community. Freshly painted and remodeled. New floors, SS appliances. Enjoy community pool, tennis court and gym. Close to major highways.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Gardens
1 Unit Available
714 Gardens Dr #102
714 Gardens Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
930 sqft
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO! THIS FIRST FLOOR UNIT OFFERS QUIET AND COMFORT WITH AN OPEN LIVING AREA WITH A SCREENED PATIO AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4321 W Mcnab Rd #19
4321 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
NICE AND SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR, WITH WASHER/DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED, WALK-IN CLOSETS AND STORAGE ROOM ON THE BALCONY.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
3417 Northwest 44th Street
3417 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
3417 Northwest 44th Street Apt #20C, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Coral Square
1 Unit Available
9100 W Atlantic Blvd
9100 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Priced to be rented. Confortable 3 bed 2 bath apartment, located at Visconti Condominium in Coral Springs. Laminated and tile floor. New Fridge, Electric Range, Range Hood and Microwave. Washer and Dryer inside.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Gardens
1 Unit Available
1267 SW 46th Ave
1267 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM, AT ROYAL PONCIANA CONDO IN POMPANO BEACH, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE FLOORS, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT, UNIT IS ON FIRST FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, CONDO OFFERS GYM, BEAUTIFUL

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
3453 NW 44 ST #201
3453 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND LOVELY UNIT IN SUMMER LAKE READY TO MOVE. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile in kitchen, laminate in one bedroom and living and carpet in second room. SS Appliances, two doors refrigerator, new washer and dryer. Very bright unit.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Gardens
1 Unit Available
1247 SW 46th Ave
1247 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
903 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM RESORT STYLE PROPERTY LOCATED AT ROYAL POINCIANA. EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS. GATED COMMUNITY, NEW KITCHEN AND NEW BATHROOM VANITIES. FRESHLY PAINTED, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE OF THE UNIT. FRESHLY PAINTED.
City Guide for North Lauderdale, FL

North Fort Lauderdale is connected to Ft. Lauderdale itself only by the Cypress Creek Canal, part of the city’s expansive canal system that earns it the nickname the "Venice of America."

Guess where North Ft. Lauderdale is located? That’s right, just north of Ft. Lauderdale itself. Bordered by the smaller cities of Tamarac and Oakland Park, North Fort Lauderdale has a suburban feel and tropical weather. If youre looking for year-round summer and a short drive to the beach, North Ft. Lauderdale is your kind of town. Plus, it's less tourist-centric than the rest of Ft. Lauderdale, and a short drive of about 20 minutes to the beach.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Lauderdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in North Lauderdale, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Lauderdale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

North Lauderdale 1 BedroomsNorth Lauderdale 2 BedroomsNorth Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Lauderdale 3 BedroomsNorth Lauderdale Apartments with Balcony
North Lauderdale Apartments with GarageNorth Lauderdale Apartments with GymNorth Lauderdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Lauderdale Apartments with Parking
North Lauderdale Apartments with PoolNorth Lauderdale Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Hamptons Of North Lauderdale

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University