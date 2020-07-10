/
apartments with washer dryer
330 Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL with washer-dryer
22 Units Available
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
7 Units Available
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1100 sqft
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.
4 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
8 Units Available
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeview Palms, managed by CFH Group, is located at 7575 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale. It offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Utilities are not included.
1 Unit Available
North Lauderdale Village
619 SW 79TH TER
619 Southwest 79th Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
clean 2 bedroom 2 bath upgraded 2 story townhome with tile throughout upstairs and downstairs,remodeled kitchen,both bedrooms upstairs with nice walk in closets,remodeled master bath,front screened patio with security door and large fenced backyard
1 Unit Available
8203 SW 12th Place
8203 Southwest 12th Place, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1650 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
1706 Belmont Ln
1706 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Remodeled first floor apartment in desirable gated community. 2 assigned parking spaces. New floors. Club house, gym, pool, playground, tennis. Association includes valet trash pick-up, water. Close to Shopping malls. NO PETS.
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale North Park
7847 Tam Oshanter Blvd
7847 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2/2 TOWNHOUSE READY TO MOVE-IN CONDITIONS. LOCATED IN VERY QUIET COMMUNITY. EASY ACCESS TO SCHOOL, MAYOR ROADS, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.
1 Unit Available
6889 Southwest 16th Court
6889 Southwest 16th Court, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1117 sqft
6889 Southwest 16th Court, Pompano Beach, FL 33068 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
7111 Tam Oshanter Boulevard
7111 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in North Lauderdale. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, washer dryer, yard, and vaulted ceilings, Two parking spot. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020.
1 Unit Available
2705 NE Belmont Ln
2705 Belmont Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SPECTACULAR AND BRIGHT UNIT TWO BEDROOMS TWO BATHROOM, GORGEOUS KITCHEN, MICROWAVE, NEW LAMINATED FLOORS THROUGHT OUT THE UNIT, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT, CORNER UNIT, WITH BALCONY, PLENTY OF WINDOWS ALLOWS NATURAL SUNLIGHT, LAKE INSIDE
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Village
302 S Santa Catalina Cir
302 South Santa Catalina Circle, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1286 sqft
Call or text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing today! Freshly painted and move in ready, this 2-level Santa Catalina townhouse features two master suites upstairs with full bathrooms and walk-in closets, a perfect home for sharing! 1st
1 Unit Available
North Lauderdale Village
8221 SW 3 Court
8221 Southwest 3rd Court, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home - (RLNE5914156)
1 Unit Available
8356 N Coral Cir
8356 North Coral Circle, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1460 sqft
Breathtaking lake view courthouse townhouse. Real wood kitchen cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. One bedroom, half bath, and full-size washer and dryer on the first floor.
Results within 1 mile of North Lauderdale
9 Units Available
Woodmont
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
24 Units Available
Palm Aire
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1289 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
3 Units Available
Sunflower
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
15 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 Unit Available
5740 Rock Island Rd
5740 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This condo is a must see! Come see this 1 bedroom 1 bath updated condo in a gated community in Tamarac Ready to Move-In. Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 to view this property. (RLNE3756399)
1 Unit Available
541 Saint Tropez Ln
541 Saint Tropez Ln, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1328 sqft
WOW!! IMPECCABLE, SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE VERY DEMANDED GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTE CARLO. UNIT FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS AND A LOFT/DEN WITH 2.5 BATH. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WASHER/DRYER. FRESHLY PAINTED.
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
206 Lake Pointe Dr
206 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
What a GREAT rental! DIRECT LAKE VIEWS THE MINUTE YOU ENTER this completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with a screened porch, an eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar and separate laundry room! All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW SOLID
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
933 Cypress Grove Dr.
933 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful apt in a 2 story bldg. for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, unfurnished, 3 bedroom , 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; rental includes high speed internet, cable, water-sewer & trash.
1 Unit Available
Ramblewood South
755 Riverside Dr
755 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
784 sqft
Lovely updated 1/1 garden condo, gorgeous laminate throughout, newer kitchen cabinets, newer bathroom vanity and tub, tiled kitchen & bath, painted in neutral color. Very spacious bedroom.
1 Unit Available
110 NW 60th Ave #7
110 Northwest 60th Avenue, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Nice apartment 2/2 washer and dryer. Great Location!!!!! - Nice apartment 2bed 2 bath, tile floor, fresh painted, washer and dryer. GREAT LOCATION!!!! Close to shopping, walmart, etc...
