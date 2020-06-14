/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
156 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
744 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
837 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
4 Units Available
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
800 sqft
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
6 Units Available
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
Lakeview Palms, managed by CFH Group, is located at 7575 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale. It offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Utilities are not included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1810 N Lauderdale Ave Apt 2201
1810 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
Vacant and ready to Move in ! Spacious and full of light. Gated community with pool, gym and laundry onsite. Big balcony with lake and garden view. Full of closets. 1 full bathroom and half bathroom. Ceramic and carpet floors.
Results within 1 mile of North Lauderdale
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Woodmont
12 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
762 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
10 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
862 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
765 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
2 Units Available
Golf Villas
5900 NW 46th Ave Terrace, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
750 sqft
Welcome home to Golf Villas at Sabal Palm. Imagine living the lifestyle you've always dreamed of... Perfectly nestled in a lush tropical setting at a price you can afford.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5740 Rock Island Rd
5740 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
This condo is a must see! Come see this 1 bedroom 1 bath updated condo in a gated community in Tamarac Ready to Move-In. Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 to view this property. (RLNE3756399)
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4521 W Mcnab Rd Apt 22
4521 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
620 sqft
Spacious & bright first floor unit, come and enjoy a resort style living with great amenities at an affordable yet amazing unit! Show this great 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a nice open balcony & room for extra storage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 24
4381 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
620 sqft
1 BED 1 BATH ON 2ND FLOOR / WOOD FLOORS / W/D / BALCONY / POOL / GATED COMMUNITY / NEED 600 CREDIT SCORE!
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Ramblewood South
1 Unit Available
927 Riverside Dr
927 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom located on the ground floor in desirable community near the mall! Spacious unit with lots of closets, updated kitchen, tile and laminate floors throughout, full size washer and dryer. Association has 650 credit score requirement.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
5660 SW 3rd Pl
5660 Southwest 3rd Place, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
680 sqft
Cute one bedroom one bath furnished condo unit on 2nd floor, no elevators. Well kept complex offering pool, tennis court, bocce court, BBQ 55 and over community. No pets background report required Proof of income required
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
5940 Northwest 64th Avenue
5940 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$760
660 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
6751 N University Dr
6751 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nice and Clean unit ready to move in . All ages allowed. Quite community overlooking the Golf course. Large pantry and screened terrace, one assigned parking space
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Gardens
1 Unit Available
1281 SW 46th Ave
1281 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
Beautiful 1Bedroom 1Bathroom apt in a very desirable gated community (Royal Poinciana). Stainless steel appliances; granite countertops; Washer and dryer; close to major highways, Restaurants, shopping etc...Hurry won't last
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
6150 nw 62 nd St, Apt 306
6150 NW 62nd St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
660 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONDO 1/1 LOCATED IN A GREAT 55+ COMMUNITY. ONLY FIRST MOTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN. Requirements by the association: Minimum Credit Score 675 Minimum income $25.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
6021 NW 61st Ave
6021 Northwest 61st Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO WITH TILES THROUGHOUT - LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET - ENCLOSED PATIO WITH VIEW OF A LAKE - ENJOY LOTS OF AMENITIES - ASSOC.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
5612 Rock Island Rd
5612 Rock Island Road, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
VERY NICE UNIT, 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM LOCATED IN THIS GATED COMMUNITY IN TAMARAC, COMMUNITY HAS TENNIS COURTS AND POOL, GOOD LOCATION AND EASY TO GET TO THE HIGHWAYS , THE PROPERTY IS VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Sunflower
1 Unit Available
7220 Southgate Boulevard
7220 Southgate Boulevard, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2100 sqft
Amazing unit with Vaulted ceilings, crown molding, granite countertops, maple kitchen cabinets and Full size Washer Dryer with tons of storage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Gardens
1 Unit Available
1267 SW 46th Ave
1267 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM, AT ROYAL PONCIANA CONDO IN POMPANO BEACH, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE FLOORS, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT, UNIT IS ON FIRST FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, CONDO OFFERS GYM, BEAUTIFUL
Similar Pages
North Lauderdale 1 BedroomsNorth Lauderdale 2 BedroomsNorth Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Lauderdale 3 BedroomsNorth Lauderdale Apartments with Balcony
North Lauderdale Apartments with GarageNorth Lauderdale Apartments with GymNorth Lauderdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Lauderdale Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL