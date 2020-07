Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym playground pool internet access cats allowed business center conference room coffee bar courtyard fire pit parking pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub lobby media room online portal

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! With a dose of Floridas natural wonders and a shot of South Florida culture, Avana Cypress Creek celebrates the good life with a beautifully inspired community set in Lauderdale. Our apartments offer the ultimate in Florida living and place you in a unique location thats perfect for enjoying the sunny beaches and fantastic shopping and dining of South Florida. Residents will enjoy our impressive community amenities such as a private clubhouse, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool with cabanas and a Cyber Cafe. Granite countertops in the kitchen, ebony wood cabinetry with brushed-nickel hardware and imported ceramic tile are just some of the designer touches that make residing in our Lauderdale apartments enjoyable and stylish. Appreciate quick access to major highways and tourist destinations when calling our community home.