apartments with pool
395 Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL with pool
7 Units Available
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1100 sqft
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.
21 Units Available
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1310 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
5 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,561
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
8 Units Available
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeview Palms, managed by CFH Group, is located at 7575 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale. It offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Utilities are not included.
1 Unit Available
Lauder Ridge
5600 SW 12th St, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in North Lauderdale, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. North Lauderdale is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.
1 Unit Available
8203 SW 12th Place
8203 Southwest 12th Place, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1650 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
1810 N Lauderdale Ave Apt 2201
1810 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
Vacant and ready to Move in ! Spacious and full of light. Gated community with pool, gym and laundry onsite. Big balcony with lake and garden view. Full of closets. 1 full bathroom and half bathroom. Ceramic and carpet floors.
1 Unit Available
1820 SW 81st Ave
1820 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS UNIT WITH GLOWING HARD WOOD FLOORS. AMPLE BEDROOM INCLUDING WALK IN CLOSETS. RELAXING VIEWS OF THE LAKE AND CLUBHOUSE FROM THE BALCONY. LOCATED IN A GATED AND SECURE COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
1 Unit Available
1706 Belmont Ln
1706 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Remodeled first floor apartment in desirable gated community. 2 assigned parking spaces. New floors. Club house, gym, pool, playground, tennis. Association includes valet trash pick-up, water. Close to Shopping malls. NO PETS.
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale North Park
7847 Tam Oshanter Blvd
7847 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2/2 TOWNHOUSE READY TO MOVE-IN CONDITIONS. LOCATED IN VERY QUIET COMMUNITY. EASY ACCESS TO SCHOOL, MAYOR ROADS, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.
1 Unit Available
1830 SW 81st Ave
1830 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Welcome to the Sunny South Florida, come enjoy this very spacious two bedroom unit with walk in closets. All fully remodel. Community pool clubhouse. Close to Turnpike and only 20 mnst to the beach.
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Village
891 SW 66 Ave
891 SW 66th Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1981 sqft
Kimberly Village Home for Rent: 891 Southwest 66th Avenue North Lauderdale, FL 33068 Come and see this 4 bedrooms 2 bath home with pool and canal view and 1 car garage. totally remodeled. Brokered And Advertised By: Beachfront Realty Inc.
1 Unit Available
2705 NE Belmont Ln
2705 Belmont Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SPECTACULAR AND BRIGHT UNIT TWO BEDROOMS TWO BATHROOM, GORGEOUS KITCHEN, MICROWAVE, NEW LAMINATED FLOORS THROUGHT OUT THE UNIT, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT, CORNER UNIT, WITH BALCONY, PLENTY OF WINDOWS ALLOWS NATURAL SUNLIGHT, LAKE INSIDE
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Village
302 S Santa Catalina Cir
302 South Santa Catalina Circle, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1286 sqft
Call or text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing today! Freshly painted and move in ready, this 2-level Santa Catalina townhouse features two master suites upstairs with full bathrooms and walk-in closets, a perfect home for sharing! 1st
1 Unit Available
5911 NW 42nd Terrace
5911 Northwest 42nd Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1115 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,115 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Village
872 SW 62nd Avenue
872 Southwest 62nd Avenue, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,453 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
1207 Southwest 81st Terrace
1207 Southwest 81st Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1474 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
8356 N Coral Cir
8356 North Coral Circle, North Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1460 sqft
Breathtaking lake view courthouse townhouse. Real wood kitchen cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. One bedroom, half bath, and full-size washer and dryer on the first floor.
Results within 1 mile of North Lauderdale
24 Units Available
Palm Aire
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1289 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
9 Units Available
Woodmont
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
13 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1269 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
3 Units Available
Sunflower
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
206 Lake Pointe Dr
206 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
What a GREAT rental! DIRECT LAKE VIEWS THE MINUTE YOU ENTER this completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with a screened porch, an eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar and separate laundry room! All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW SOLID
