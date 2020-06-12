/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
315 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1137 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
22 Units Available
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1090 sqft
Great location near beaches, Publix, the Kimberly B/SW 76 bus stop, and I-95. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, and tennis. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale
6 Units Available
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1081 sqft
Lakeview Palms, managed by CFH Group, is located at 7575 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale. It offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Utilities are not included.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
619 SW 79TH TER
619 Southwest 79th Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
clean 2 bedroom 2 bath upgraded 2 story townhome with tile throughout upstairs and downstairs,remodeled kitchen,both bedrooms upstairs with nice walk in closets,remodeled master bath,front screened patio with security door and large fenced backyard
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
1912 Belmont Lane
1912 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1088 sqft
VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, CENTRAL AIR AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. NICE COMPLEX CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, SHOPPING AND DINING, AND AMENITIES LIKE POOL & GYM.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1830 SW 81st Ave
1830 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Nice apartment,, all ages ,excellent gate community around shopping, banks, supermarkets
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
7111 Tam Oshanter Boulevard
7111 Tam Oshanter Boulevard, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in North Lauderdale. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, washer dryer, yard, and vaulted ceilings, Two parking spot. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2705 NE Belmont Ln
2705 Belmont Ln, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SPECTACULAR AND BRIGHT UNIT TWO BEDROOMS TWO BATHROOM, GORGEOUS KITCHEN, MICROWAVE, NEW LAMINATED FLOORS THROUGHT OUT THE UNIT, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT, CORNER UNIT, WITH BALCONY, PLENTY OF WINDOWS ALLOWS NATURAL SUNLIGHT, LAKE INSIDE
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Kimberly Village
1 Unit Available
302 S Santa Catalina Cir
302 South Santa Catalina Circle, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1286 sqft
Call or text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 to schedule a showing today! Freshly painted and move in ready, this 2-level Santa Catalina townhouse features two master suites upstairs with full bathrooms and walk-in closets, a perfect home for sharing! 1st
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2009 Belmont Ln
2009 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Spacious 2 bathroom 2 bathroom unit in the gated community at Belmont of N Lauderdale. This lovely 1st floor property is tiled throughout with laminate flooring in the living areas for easy maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of North Lauderdale
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1026 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
10 Units Available
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Midora at Woodmont
7790 NW 78th Ave, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
959 sqft
With a dog park, picnic area, outdoor lounge, and resort-style pool, this community draws residents outside. When indoors, though, they enjoy new cabinetry and private balconies/patios. Woodmont Plaza Shopping Center is just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
12 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sunflower
5 Units Available
Flats on the Green
8171 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1255 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Flats on the Green (formerly known as Cypress Club) is a newly updated luxury apartment community centrally located in Tamarac, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Lauderdale Village
1 Unit Available
608 SW 80th Ter
608 Southwest 80th Terrace, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1406 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE WITH NICE FENCED BACKYARD ,FEATURES WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT WOOD KITCHEN AND GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
114 NW 60th Ave
114 Northwest 60th Avenue, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
825 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed/2 Bath condo in prime Margate location!!! One of the few condos at this rental price in the area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7897 Golf Circle Dr
7897 Golf Circle Drive, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
920 sqft
Looking for a spacious Furnished Apartment? Come and check this Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, nice classy furnished Apartment, clean, awesome location, on the top 3rd Floor, ready for a new tenant.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4930 NW 55th Ct
4930 Northwest 55th Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in 55 plus community of the Mainlands. Nicely updated kitchen cabinets with newer, clean appliances. Wood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Woodlands
1 Unit Available
5303 Avocado Dr
5303 Avocado Drive, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1846 sqft
Looking for a long term lease? This property is perfect for you. Great landlord looking for a long term tenant. Yard maintence (grass cutting and bushes) is included in your rent. Convenient location and security patrolled neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4518 NW 45th Ct
4518 Northwest 45th Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1068 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded house with a beautiful park behind! Gorgeous tile flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with granite counters and ample counter space with beautiful cabinetry. Roomy living room and formal dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Gardens
1 Unit Available
1235 SW 46th Ave
1235 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
903 sqft
1ST FLOOR, SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITH MANY AMENITIES, WOOD FLOORING, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT, READY TO MOVE IN. 1 WEEK APROVAL APROVAL!! EASY TO SHOW
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2012 Champions Way
2012 Champions Way, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Come see this move-in readywell-kept, townhouse located in a very quiet community Players Place with Stainless Steel Appliance, tiled floors. Washer and Drayer. Close to shopping and easy access to major highways.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2932 NW 48th St
2932 Northwest 48th Street, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1293 sqft
Beautiful, well cared for home with lots of space inside. All Impact windows, Eat-in kitchen, good sized Family room, Office/den. Tile floor thru-out. Pets permitted (NO Pitbull/mix as per association).
